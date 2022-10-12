Tuesday replay: Tiger swimmers win twice; Waterloo West volleyball goes 2-0

Waterloo West won a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball matches Tuesday at Cedar Rapids Jefferson beating the host J-Hawks (25-16, 25-23) and Cedar Rapids Washington (25-17, 25-17).

Sahara Williams had 19 kills and Sierra Moore nine in the two victories. Savannah Ringheden finished with 21 assists, while Bailey Schoepske had 17 digs.

West improved to 14-18.

Cedar Falls wins three: The Tigers improved to 32-6 overall with wins over Dubuque Senior (25-16, 25-11), Iowa City West (25-11, 25-19) and Linn-Mar (25-20, 25-15) as part of Mississippi Valley Conference league-wide competition Tuesday at Cedar Falls.

Sailors fall to Tigers: South Hardin downed Columbus Catholic, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 25-13.

Regents improved to 16-14: Waterloo Christian downed Riceville in an Iowa Star Conference match on Senior Night, 25-13, 25-18. 26-24.

Area Volleyball

DNH to 39-2: The top-ranked Wolverines won three matches at Waverly Tuesday topping Union (25-11, 25-18, Waverly-Shell Rock 25-23, 25-18 and Nevada (25-19, 25-16).

Madelyn Norton, who recently eclipsed 3,000 career assists, finished with 62 assists in the three matches. Payton Petersen had 33 kills, Jadyn Peterson 20, and Maryn Bixby 14.

Waverly-Shell Rock went 0-3 also losing to Nevada (25-21, 25-19) and Union (25-23, 25-22). The Go-Hawks were led by Averi Weichers 21 kills, while Paige Hendricks had 35 digs and Sydney Bienemann had 43 assists.

Cyclones win battle of ranked opponents: Denver edged Grundy Center, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20, 25-15, to improve to 33-10.

Channing Johnson had 49 assists in the match, while Kayla Knowles knocked home 21 kills and Jessica Gergen 17. Knowles also led the Cyclones with 14 digs, and Gergen had a team-best five blocks.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck in four over Jesup: The Rebels won the final three games to pull out the match, 18-25, 2624, 25-23, 25-15, Tuesday.

Seniors Ava Wyatt and Megan Cooley led G-R with 14 kills each, while Emma McClintock had 37 assists.

Cougars in three over A-P: Sumner-Fredericksburg downed Aplington-Parkersburg, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20.

Isabelle Elliott led S-F with 13 kills, while Payten Seehase chipped in nine. Elliott and Alivia Lange each had 10 digs.

Payton Klooster led the Falcons with nine kills.

Girls’ swimming

Tigers claim victories: Cedar Falls beat both Cedar Rapids Jefferson (142-44) and Decorah (135-51) Tuesday at the Holmes Middle School pool.

The Tigers won 10 of the 12 events, including all three relays in the victory.

Individual winners for CF were Emma Mason (200 & 500 Free), Sutton Paulsen (200 IM), Sophia Mason (50 Free), Kokone Kumazaki (100 Fly), Taytem Lehmann (100 free) and Ava Mallaro (100 back).

Results

Cedar Falls 142, CR Jefferson 44

Cedar Falls 135, Decorah 51

200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (Sutton Paulsen, Baylee Lehmann, Payten Lehmann, Taytem Lehmann), 1:56.52, 2. Cedar Falls B, 2:00.01, 3. Jefferson, 2:04.87.

200 FREE – 1. Emma Mason (CF), 2:05.26, 2. Julia Alberts (Dec), 2:06.35, 3. Annika Gruenwalkd (CF), 2:09.84.

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – 1. Paulsen (CF), 2:22.44, 2. Ava Mallaro (CF), 2:26.07, 3. Amber Jacobs (CF), 2:29.09.

50 FREE – 1. Sophia Mason (CF), 25.58, 2. Paige Werner (Dec), 26.48, 3. Zayda Smith (CF), 27.00

DIVING – 1. Kailyn O’Gara (Dec), 190.05, 2. Ella Kapparos (CF), 167.3, 3. Ava Werning (CRJ), 164.7

100 FLY – 1. Kokone Kumazaki (CF), 1:03.53, 2. Paulsen (CF), 1:05.81, 3. P. Lehmann (CF), 1:08.81.

100 FREE – 1. T. Lehmann (CF), 54.97, 2. Mason (CF), 57.13, 3. Werner (Dec), 58.66.

500 FREE – 1. E. Mason (CF), 5:37.48, 2. Wilson (CF), 5:42.16, 3. Mary Flikkema (CF), 5:51.54.

200 FREE RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (Sophia Mason. P. Lehmann, B. Lehmann, T. Lehmann), 1:46.29, 2. Decorah, 1:48.38, 3. Cedar Falls C, 1:49.56.

100 BACKSTROKE – 1. Mallaro (CF), 1:04.58, 2. Jacobs (CF), 1:09.17, 3. Maeley Nefzger (Dec), 1:09.71.

100 BREASTSTROKE – 1. Addi Mougin (CRJ), 1:14.09, 2. Ella Bobeldyk (CF), 1:16.33, 3. Braelyn Dohlman (CF), 1:16.90.

400 FREE RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls B (E. Mason, M. Mason, Flikkema, Smith), 3:56.70, 2. Decorah, 3:58.88, 3. Cedar Falls A, 3:58.97.