State swimming: Waterloo's Caughron, Cedar Falls' Frericks clock top-three finishes

While Caughron now turns her focus to sprinting on Iowa State’s swim team, Frericks continues to trend in the right direction after a strong finish to her junior season.

Hampered by strained quad that kept her out for the season’s first half, Frericks took pride in end result. The University of Kentucky commit helped guide Cedar Falls to a sixth-place team total of 118.5 points, one place better than a season ago.

In addition to recording her top times in high school races with a second-place effort in the 50 freestyle and a third-place swim in the 100 backstroke, Frericks joined Marley Hagarty, Emma Clark and Kendall Mallaro to finish fifth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.52. Frericks, Grace Bobeldyk, Mallaro and Clark were fifth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:33.2.

“I was disappointed with how the start of my season went – tearing my quad was not fun – but I worked really hard to come back and I’m super happy that I got to be able to compete the last part of the season,” Frericks said. “I’m so happy that I got to be a part of the relays. I know that really helped them and us all together go faster and do what we wanted to do.”