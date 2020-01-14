Redfern grows into Cedar Falls leader

CEDAR FALLS – Benson Redfern was looking forward to the start of a metro dual as he neared the finish line of his swimming career on Senior Night at Holmes Junior High.
The Cedar Falls veteran secured wins in the first two events and finished with four event titles during the Tigers’ 127-42 Tuesday victory over Waterloo.
“Since it’s my last season and last meet here, and I’ve been swimming meets here for 10 years now, it’s special,” said Redfern, who plans to attend a military service academy after high school. “Getting those wins meant a lot more than just an average meet.”
Redfern’s individual victories included his favorite event, the 200 freestyle (1:55.54), in addition to a 100 butterfly race (56.12) he’s only competed in twice this season after qualifying for state a year ago. The Tigers’ senior joined Devin Myhr, Graham Fry and Matt Durbin for victories in the 200 medley (1:43.62) and 200 freestyle relays (1:34.57).
“I always enjoy the relays, especially today, because there’s always a feeling that you’re going to work for teammates to not let them down,” Redfern said. “That’s something that I definitely felt today. Graham Fry came off the 500 free (victory in 5:18.62) the heat before and he swam a good race. Relays are able to push you further than you think you can go.”
Durbin, a junior sprinter, added individual wins in the 50 and 100 freestyle races with times of 22.76 and 51.38. Tigers senior David Butler won the backstroke in 1:00.19.
“I’m just finishing up trying to decide what our final lineup is going to be,” Cedar Falls coach Scott Pinter said. “We had a few guys racing in different events to decide those third spots. Just being able to have fun and celebrate the seniors in their last year, I think we accomplished that.”
Waterloo was paced by junior Cade Shepard’s wins in the 200 IM (2:02.43) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.83). Those were season-best times.
“He’s ahead of the game right now based on last year’s times and where he qualified for state,” Waterloo coach Virgil Haley said. “This is his last year. He’s a junior, but he’s got enough credits to graduate. I think it’s like all seniors. They always have a sense of urgency when the end of the road is coming.”
Shepard leads a team largely comprised of newcomers to the sport.
“I’ve got nine kids out of 14 that had never been in a competitive meet until this year,” Haley said. “They’re learning about high school swimming. I’m proud of them. I told them they are some of the most talented young men that I’ve ever had. What they do with it over the next two to three years will be their choice, but the talent is there and they’re swimming well.”
Finding similar growth in his Cedar Falls teammates is something Redfern reflects on with pride from his prep swimming career.
“My favorite part is seeing new people come in who have never swam before,” Redfern said. “They’re pushing themselves and becoming much better at a sport they think they wouldn’t be very good at by putting in the time and effort.”
