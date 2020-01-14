Redfern grows into Cedar Falls leader

Durbin, a junior sprinter, added individual wins in the 50 and 100 freestyle races with times of 22.76 and 51.38. Tigers senior David Butler won the backstroke in 1:00.19.

“I’m just finishing up trying to decide what our final lineup is going to be,” Cedar Falls coach Scott Pinter said. “We had a few guys racing in different events to decide those third spots. Just being able to have fun and celebrate the seniors in their last year, I think we accomplished that.”

Waterloo was paced by junior Cade Shepard’s wins in the 200 IM (2:02.43) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.83). Those were season-best times.

“He’s ahead of the game right now based on last year’s times and where he qualified for state,” Waterloo coach Virgil Haley said. “This is his last year. He’s a junior, but he’s got enough credits to graduate. I think it’s like all seniors. They always have a sense of urgency when the end of the road is coming.”

Shepard leads a team largely comprised of newcomers to the sport.