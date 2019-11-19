Cedar Falls
Head coach: Scott Pinter
Returning letterwinners (7): Benson Redfern, Brandon Berggren, Devin Myhr, David Butler, Matt Durbin, Connor Woods, Graham Fry.
Schedule
(Home meets at Holmes Jr. High)
Nov. 26 — Dubuque Senior, 6 p.m.
Dec. 3 — at Iowa City West, 6 p.m., Dec. 7 — at Ames Invitational, 11 a.m., Dec. 10 — Iowa City High, 6 p.m., Dec. 14 — Cedar Falls Marcussen Invitational, 11:30 a.m., Dec. 17 — Dubuque Hempstead, 6 p.m., Dec. 21 — at Iowa City High Invitational, 11 a.m.
Jan. 9 — at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 6 p.m., Jan. 11 — at Johnston Invitational, 11 a.m., Jan. 14 — Waterloo Swim, 6 p.m., Jan. 18 — at Cedar Rapids Washington Invitational, 12:30 p.m., Jan. 25 — at Mississippi Valley Supermeet, Dubuque Hempstead, noon.
Feb. 8 — at District meet, TBD, Feb. 15 — at State Tournament, Iowa City.
Waterloo
Head coach: Virgil Haley
Returning letterwinners (2): Cade Shepard, Andrew Christensen.
Schedule
(Home meets at Central Intermediate)
Dec. 3 — Linn-Mar, Vinton Shellsburg, 6 p.m., Dec. 5 — at Iowa City High, 6 p.m., Dec. 14 — at Marshalltown Invitational, noon, Dec. 17 — Dubuque Senior, 6 p.m.
Jan. 7 — Iowa City West, 6 p.m., Jan. 9 — Dubuque Hempstead, 6 p.m., Jan. 11 — TroHawk Invitational, noon, Jan. 14 — at Cedar Falls, 6 p.m., Jan. 16 — at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 6 p.m., Jan. 18 — at Fort Dodge Invitational, 12:30 p.m., Jan. 25 — at Mississippi Valley Supermeet, Dubuque Hempstead, noon.
Feb. 8 — at District meet, TBD, Feb. 15 — at State Tournament, Iowa City.
