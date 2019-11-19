{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo swim logo 2015

Cedar Falls

Head coach: Scott Pinter

Returning letterwinners (7): Benson Redfern, Brandon Berggren, Devin Myhr, David Butler, Matt Durbin, Connor Woods, Graham Fry.

Schedule

(Home meets at Holmes Jr. High)

Nov. 26 — Dubuque Senior, 6 p.m.

Dec. 3 — at Iowa City West, 6 p.m., Dec. 7 — at Ames Invitational, 11 a.m., Dec. 10 — Iowa City High, 6 p.m., Dec. 14 — Cedar Falls Marcussen Invitational, 11:30 a.m., Dec. 17 — Dubuque Hempstead, 6 p.m., Dec. 21 — at Iowa City High Invitational, 11 a.m.

Jan. 9 — at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 6 p.m., Jan. 11 — at Johnston Invitational, 11 a.m., Jan. 14 — Waterloo Swim, 6 p.m., Jan. 18 — at Cedar Rapids Washington Invitational, 12:30 p.m., Jan. 25 — at Mississippi Valley Supermeet, Dubuque Hempstead, noon.

Feb. 8 — at District meet, TBD, Feb. 15 — at State Tournament, Iowa City.

Waterloo

Head coach: Virgil Haley

Returning letterwinners (2): Cade Shepard, Andrew Christensen.

Schedule

(Home meets at Central Intermediate)

Dec. 3 — Linn-Mar, Vinton Shellsburg, 6 p.m., Dec. 5 — at Iowa City High, 6 p.m., Dec. 14 — at Marshalltown Invitational, noon, Dec. 17 — Dubuque Senior, 6 p.m.

Jan. 7 — Iowa City West, 6 p.m., Jan. 9 — Dubuque Hempstead, 6 p.m., Jan. 11 — TroHawk Invitational, noon, Jan. 14 — at Cedar Falls, 6 p.m., Jan. 16 — at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 6 p.m., Jan. 18 — at Fort Dodge Invitational, 12:30 p.m., Jan. 25 — at Mississippi Valley Supermeet, Dubuque Hempstead, noon.

Feb. 8 — at District meet, TBD, Feb. 15 — at State Tournament, Iowa City.

