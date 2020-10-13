Kamp named Waterloo boys' swimming coach

Kamp has been the head girls’ swimming coach for the combined girls’ swimming program for the past six years. He has extensive experience in youth club swimming programs for both male and female swimmers over the past 17 years.

“We are very excited to have Jeff as our head boys’ swimming coach,” West athletics director Tony Pappas said. “He has done an excellent job building our girls’ swimming program and I know he will work very hard to continue to grow our boys’ swimming program. We are very excited to have him as our new boys' swimming coach.”