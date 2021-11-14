'It was perfect:' Frericks wins first ever state title in best event

Cedar Falls’ Grace Frericks had come so close multiple times to winning an individual state title. There were several runner-up finishes on her tally board.

Even Saturday started with a runner-up finish in her first of two individual events. Time was running out.

“I had to focus on myself,” Frericks said. “I always had that in the back of my head like ‘Of course, another second place,’ but that motivated me. This is my last chance.”

Yet her best event – the 100-yard backstroke – was still on the docket. It was the final time she stepped into the pool as a Tiger.

Fifty-four seconds later, Frericks earned that elusive championship.

Going head-to-head with Iowa City West’s Scarlet Martin for the last time on the prep level, Frericks won the backstroke in 54.67 seconds at the Marshalltown YMCA that also earned her automatic All-American honors in the event.

“Just seeing it was automatic was a relief,” Frericks said. “I’ve been working so hard this year and to see it all pay off, I was super proud of it. It was perfect.”

Martin, signed to Iowa, and Frericks, a Kentucky recruit, have battled numerous times over their high school and club careers. Martin edged Frericks at state last year, but the latter defeated the former twice in 2021.

And the second one was for all the marbles.

“We’re competitors, but we’re friendly,” Frericks said. “My whole goal this year was my state title, I wanted it so bad.”

Cedar Falls head coach Chelsea Szczyrbak felt a similar sense of relief watching her four-year standout touch the finish line in first place.

“Grace is a teachable student,” Szczyrbak said. “I saw her from the first day of the season, take the time to slow down and implement the things we talked about to get to that position. She prepared herself so well that I was confident in her.

“I was very proud of her.”

In the 100 back prelims on Friday, Frericks swam 54.33 seconds that put her as the fastest qualifier for the finals on Saturday. It was over .40 seconds faster than Martin’s time.

That gave the SEC bound swimmer a needed confidence boost.

“I dropped a lot of time from my best time from club ad my best time from my high school career,” Frericks said. “Seeing that time on the board really gave me the confidence going into finals, I really do have a shot against her.”

Just earlier in the day, Frericks finished second place to Ames’ Meghan Donald in the 100-yard freestyle by a difference of .16 seconds. The two were neck-and-neck until the finish when Donald had just enough of a kick.

Still, it was a race that Szczyrbak and Frericks, who will be under All-American consideration in the event, were more than happy with.

“That was a strategy on the coaches part and Grace as well,” Szczyrbak said. “It would have been a cherry on top, but for us, it was getting her that confidence for the 100 backstroke.”

The Tigers finished the team race in eighth place with 90 points. Their 400 freestyle relay dropped three seconds off their seeded time and just missed the podium by .22 seconds.

Three members of that quartet were seniors.

“We knew that the field was going to be a little deeper than last year,” Szczyrbak said. “Our goal was to score all three relays. I was satisfied in that 400 free relay.”

Kendall Mallaro qualified for the finals in both of her individual events and walked away with a pair of top-15 finishes. She placed 15th in the 200 individual medley was ninth in the 100 butterfly.

She was also on Cedar Falls 10th place 200 medley relay.

“I thought Kendall did fantastic,” Szczyrbak said. “She shows up when she needs to. She digs deep and does it and it was fun to see her finish the season like that.”

Frericks has finished off a prep career that ended in style. Now, she will return to the club swimming scene before she bolts for Lexington and begins training for her freshman season next fall.

Her house was the host of one last team bonding afterwards. That was a time Frericks won’t soon forget.

“We all celebrated and it was super fun,” she said. “Giving one last time all together. Soaking up everything we’ve done the past season.”

Szczyrbak believes the legacy Frericks is leaving will only enhance the Tigers girls swimming program. And the leader of that program is hopeful for another athlete that will be on the same level as Frericks.

“Feeling good is not a prerequisite to swimming fast, working hard is,” Szczyrbak said. “Grace is a perfect example of when you work hard, and you focus in, the results will be there. That is a legacy Grace leaves for the team.

“There are some junior high girls, freshmen and sophomores that look up to her. She shows another level of swimming for them that is attainable. Really honored to get to coach her.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0