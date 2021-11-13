Hogan wanted a medal at state diving, left with a championship

All Avery Hogan aimed for on Friday was to dive well enough to get a top-six finish and a spot on the podium.

“I did not think there was a single chance I would have won it,” Hogan said.

Yet her coach, Amy Kimball, told her that the field was wide open to where the junior could win the whole thing.

“She was really keen on the fact I could be one, two or three,” Hogan said.

Coaches know best.

Hogan, who attends Waterloo Columbus Catholic and dives for the combined Waterloo team, put together a score of 470.10 that was 25 points higher than her seeded score to claim her first ever state diving title at the Marshalltown YMCA.

“I just had to hit all my dives as good as I could, which I hadn’t really done at all in the season,” Hogan said.

It was a neck-and-neck battle between Hogan and Grinnell junior Trista Thompson. Yet by the late rounds, there were a handful of divers whose scores will all near each other.

That didn’t faze Kimball’s thinking her lone diver could leave on top. Hogan and Thompson went head-to-head at the regional meet in Fort Dodge, but Thompson didn’t score on a dive.

“We cleaned up a few other dives and we worked to get her voluntary drives perfect,” Kimball said. “The last three weeks of the season, Avery has worked so hard to do that.

I wasn’t pulling her leg when I said the state title was wide open. The top of the podium was hers for the taking.”

Hogan’s final dive was the back twister. She admitted it was the dive she routinely worked on in practice during the week and was never satisfied with how it was going.

It was also a dive that was heightened for extra difficulty.

“It had not been going like I hoped it would,” Hogan said.

Still, the mindset was as long as Hogan hit all of her drives to her ability, she would be in contention. At the regional meet in Fort Dodge, she felt like her best diving was still ahead of her.

She was right.

That back twister was the same dive Thompson did on her final attempt. Hogan’s was scored higher and that sealed the win.

Kimball was close to coaching back-to-back state championship divers. Her daughter, Lauren, was the No. 1 seed last year and broker her hands two days before the finals. Hogan dove and placed 10th.

So Kimball was more than thrilled about what happened on Friday.

“I expected big things from her because I knew she could do it,” Kimball said. “It was incredible to see Avery work really hard this season and reach that goal.”

The scores for most of Hogan’s season were right around that 440 mark. She didn’t light the scoreboard up with a lifetime best, but was always consistent.

From last year to this year, that was the biggest improvement that Kimball saw in her.

“She took every bit of feedback and she put it into place,” Kimball said.

Hogan has one year left of diving at the prep level, with sights on back-to-back state titles. She noted that some of her competitors put in plenty of diving time in the offseason.

While Hogan does as well, the plan is to amplify it this offseason.

“This year, I’m hoping to get new dives and dive more,” she said.

Thinking about diving at the next level is something that Hogan is open too. Winning her first state title as boosted her confidence in that thinking.

“That’s what I would want to do, but I haven’t talked to any schools,” Hogan said. “Just keep working hard and seeing what I can do.”

To Kimball, she sees plenty of avenues for Hogan to consider collegiately if she wants to keep diving.

“She’s going to get calls and emails because I think she turned a few heads,” Kimball said. “She certainly has the potential to be a college diver.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0