Grimstad, Shepard post top 10 finishes

IOWA CITY -- Decorah's Gus Grimstad and Waterloo's Cade Shepard posted the top finishes among Northeast Iowa swimmers Saturday at the boys' state meet contested at the University of Iowa Aquatic Center.

Grimstad took eighth in the 100 butterfly, while Shepard placed ninth in the 100 breaststroke in a fast meet dominated by the state's powerhouse programs at Iowa City West, Ankeny, Waukee and Bettendorf.

Decorah had a good showing overall. The Vikings' 200 medley relay of Drew Chamberlain, Jackson Penny, Grimstad and Cole Huebner finished 10th, the 400 freestyle relay was 15th, Grimstad added a 14th in the 100 backstroke, and Penny was 14th in the 100 breaststroke and 17th in the 200 individual medley.

Cedar Falls' 200 medley of Benson Redfern, Devin Myhr, Graham Fry and Matt Durbin took 11th place and the group of Durbin, Fry, Redfern and Drew Langner finished 16th in the 200 freestyle relay. Individually, Durbin was 13th in the 50 freestyle and 22nd in the 200 freestyle while Myhr took 18th in the 100 breaststroke and Redfern was 21st in the 200 IM.

In addition to his top 10 swim in the 100 breaststroke, Waterloo's Shepard was 16th in the 200 IM.

