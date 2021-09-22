Despite no head-to-head races, Frericks, Martin put on a show

Head-to-head opportunities for Frericks and Martin will come Oct. 16 in the Mississippi Valley Conference Supermeet at Cedar Rapids Kennedy and again on Nov. 12 at the state championships in Marshalltown.

While they didn’t go head-to-head, both Frericks and Martin put on a show.

Frericks captured the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, while swimming the anchor leg on the Tigers' winning 200 medley relay. Sutton Paulsen, Baylee Lehmann and Kendall Mallaro swam the first three legs.

Martin countered with wins in the 200 individual medley, the 500 free and anchored wins in the 200 and 400 free relays.

“It was so much fun. I truly just wanted to go there and have fun with my team,” Frericks said. “Iowa City West is a great team and such a deep team. My team and I, we just wanted to hang with them and fight throughout the whole meet. I choose kind of my normal events. That is what I enjoy doing, and I really wanted to start concentrating on those as we get close to the end of the season.”

The Tigers also got big wins from Kendall Mallaro, who edged Ella Hochstetler, 59.17 to 59.43, in the 100 butterfly. Baylee Lehmann captured the 100 breaststroke with a winning time of 1:10.77, five seconds faster than the runner-up.