Despite no head-to-head races, Frericks, Martin put on a show

CEDAR FALLS – There were 11 chances for a head-to-head duel.
But on a night the two best girls’ prep swimmers in the state of Iowa were in the same aquatic center, neither shared the pool at the same time.
Iowa City West topped Cedar Falls, 109-63, Tuesday at Holmes Middle School in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet that featured several great races on Senior Night for the Tigers.
The dual also highlighted the talents of Cedar Falls senior Grace Frericks, a Kentucky commit, and Iowa City West senior Scarlet Martin, a Florida commit. Frericks and Martin have posted the best or second best times in the state this fall in five different events – 50 freestyle, 100 free, 200 free, 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly.
“I know, I know,” a blushing Frericks said with a laugh about the lack of head-to-head races against Martin, a good friend out of the pool. “Unfortunately I did not get to race against Scarlet tonight, but I will see her soon in many meets. She is such a competitor, and it will be great when it happens.”
Cedar Falls head coach Chelsea Szczyrbak agreed, and said Tuesday’s meet was more about letting the seniors have fun.
“We just want to save those races for the end of the season,” Szczyrbak said. “Tonight was for our seniors to go out there and swim the races they wanted to swim and still show up for their team.”
Head-to-head opportunities for Frericks and Martin will come Oct. 16 in the Mississippi Valley Conference Supermeet at Cedar Rapids Kennedy and again on Nov. 12 at the state championships in Marshalltown.
While they didn’t go head-to-head, both Frericks and Martin put on a show.
Frericks captured the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, while swimming the anchor leg on the Tigers' winning 200 medley relay. Sutton Paulsen, Baylee Lehmann and Kendall Mallaro swam the first three legs.
Martin countered with wins in the 200 individual medley, the 500 free and anchored wins in the 200 and 400 free relays.
“It was so much fun. I truly just wanted to go there and have fun with my team,” Frericks said. “Iowa City West is a great team and such a deep team. My team and I, we just wanted to hang with them and fight throughout the whole meet. I choose kind of my normal events. That is what I enjoy doing, and I really wanted to start concentrating on those as we get close to the end of the season.”
The Tigers also got big wins from Kendall Mallaro, who edged Ella Hochstetler, 59.17 to 59.43, in the 100 butterfly. Baylee Lehmann captured the 100 breaststroke with a winning time of 1:10.77, five seconds faster than the runner-up.
“I think anytime we can go up against the top-ranked team in the state it is fantastic for us because it shows us what we are striving for,” Szczyrbak said. “I think that is the best part for us. I loved some of the head-to-head matches we had. That was fantastic.”
Volleyball
TIGERS FALL TO NO. 1 LIBERTY: After splitting the first two sets, ninth-ranked Cedar Falls lost in four to top-ranked Iowa City Liberty Tuesday, 25-22, 21-25, 25-12, 25-15.
Katie Remmert knocked down 18 kills, and Summer Halsor had 12. Olivia Smothers chipped in eight.
Nohea Mahi had 37 assists, while Alivia Bronner had 26 digs.
SAILORS IN THREE: Columbus Catholic swept Oelwein, 25-18, 25-12, 25-17, in a nonconference match.
Sophomore Morgan Bradley had 12 kills, while Faith Freshwater and Eva Christensen each had nine.
Among her nine kills, Christensen hammered home her 500th career kill.
Megan Fangman had 36 assists, and Stephanie Boyer was 11-of-11 from the service line and led the team with 20 digs.
Cross country
Kepford, Congdon with T-5 finishes
MASON CITY – Waverly-Shell Rock senior Nick Kepford knew at about 800 meters to go, his chances of winning the individual title over Forest City’s Joey Hovinga at Tuesday’s Mason City Invitational shrunk.
“I was feeling really comfortable,” Kepford said. “I noticed that he got a little too far ahead. It came to a surprise for me.”
Kepford settled for a different title.
Led by his runner-up finish and two others in the top-10, the Class 3A No. 10 Go-Hawks edged out the host Mohawks 51-65 for the team title at Mason City High School. Waterloo West, powered by two in the top-seven, was third with 70 points.
In the opening mile, Kepford was right next to Hovinga and three other runners. It was a quick pace, yet one Kepford was comfortable with.
“I knew there was going to be tough competition,” Kepford said. “I told myself ‘Don’t get boxed in.’”
Hovinga made his move right around the two-mile mark and began to create separation. Kepford attempted to make up ground on him, but he could never shrink the gap to get into position. He was able to hold on over Central Springs’ Bryce McDonough for second place in a new season best of 16 minutes, 48 seconds.
“When I finished, I still felt like I had a little in the tank,” Kepford said.
The Wahawks were led by a fifth-place performance from Andrew Congdon in 17:20 and Andrew Tracy placing seventh in 17:42.
Congdon’s season PR is around the 16:30 mark. He was in that pack of five at the start and admitted the pace was quicker than he wanted. Still, he believes that in the next few weeks, he can get back down to 16:30.
“I didn’t get out in the right position I wanted, I managed to catch up to the front pack, but by then I was a little burnt out,” Congdon said. “I’ll have to dig hard to chip my times back down.”
Waterloo West girls finished fifth out of six teams with 125 points. Its highest finisher was Madison Tieskotter, who ran 22:58 to finish in 16th.
- Zach Martin of the Globe-Gazette contributed to this story