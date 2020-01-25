You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
CF's Durbin wins MVC swim title
0 comments
PREP BOYS' SWIMMING

CF's Durbin wins MVC swim title

{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo swim logo 2015

DUBUQUE -- Iowa City West was the overall champion at the Mississippi Valley Conference boys' swimming supermeet Saturday at the Dubuque Aquatic Center.

The Trojans totaled 471 points to 346 for runner-up Linn-Mar. Cedar Falls was fifth with 209, while Waterloo was eighth at 93.

In the Mississippi Division meet, Cedar Falls' Matt Durbin won the 50 freestyle (22.35) and was third in the 200 freestyle. The Tigers' 200 freestyle relay of Durbin, Devin Myhr, Drew Langner and Trenton Holden placed second and the Cedar Falls group of Durbin, David Butler, Graham Fry and Benson Redfern finished second in the Mississippi Division 400 freestyle. Redfern was also third in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle.

Waterloo's top finishes came from the 200 freestyle relay of Andrew Christensen, Ian Sabanagic, Cade Shepard and Matt Loes (fourth) and in the Valley Division 100 backstroke where Shepard was also fourth.

Preps to Watch: 2019-2020

Each of The Courier's Preps to Watch for the 2019-2020 school year:

+6
Preps to watch
Preps to Watch

Preps to watch

  • Nick Petaros
  • 0

Standouts from Hudson, Charles City, Waterloo Columbus, Cedar Falls, Denver and Decorah are this week's Preps to Watch.

+6
Preps to watch
Preps to Watch

Preps to watch

  • Nick Petaros
  • 0

This week's Preps to Watch represent Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford, Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo Columbus and Don Bosco high schools.

+6
Preps to watch
Preps to Watch

Preps to watch

  • Nick Petaros
  • 0

Three student-athletes from the metro area and three from the surrounding communities are this week's Preps to Watch.

+6
Preps to watch
Preps to Watch

Preps to watch

  • Nick Petaros
  • 0

Three metro standouts join leaders from Grundy Center, Janesville and Waverly-Shell Rock as this week's Preps to Watch.

+1 
prep-logo-cedar falls

MVC swimming

Overall -- 1. Iowa City West 471, 2. Linn-Mar 346, 3. Iowa City High 264, 4. Cedar Rapids Washington 222, 5. Cedar Falls 209, 6. Dubuque Hempstead 141, 7. Dubuque Senior 135, 8. Waterloo 93, 9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 84, 10. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 65.

Mississippi Division -- 1. Cedar Rapids Washington 427, 2. Iowa City High 423, 3. Cedar falls 402, 4. Dubuque Senior 295.

Valley Division -- 1. Iowa City West 505, 2. Linn-Mar 444, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 270, 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 210, 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 179, 6. Waterloo 173.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News