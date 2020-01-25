CF's Durbin wins MVC swim title

DUBUQUE -- Iowa City West was the overall champion at the Mississippi Valley Conference boys' swimming supermeet Saturday at the Dubuque Aquatic Center.
The Trojans totaled 471 points to 346 for runner-up Linn-Mar. Cedar Falls was fifth with 209, while Waterloo was eighth at 93.
In the Mississippi Division meet, Cedar Falls' Matt Durbin won the 50 freestyle (22.35) and was third in the 200 freestyle. The Tigers' 200 freestyle relay of Durbin, Devin Myhr, Drew Langner and Trenton Holden placed second and the Cedar Falls group of Durbin, David Butler, Graham Fry and Benson Redfern finished second in the Mississippi Division 400 freestyle. Redfern was also third in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle.
Waterloo's top finishes came from the 200 freestyle relay of Andrew Christensen, Ian Sabanagic, Cade Shepard and Matt Loes (fourth) and in the Valley Division 100 backstroke where Shepard was also fourth.
