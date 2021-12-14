Cedar Falls swim team feeling confident

Five weeks into the season, the Cedar Falls swim team has tied a duel, lost one, won two, placed fourth in one meet and third in another. Overall, it may not jump out as a dominant start to the season, but it's certainly a strong one.

Once they have their full team together, however, they believe they can beat just about anyone.

The Tigers have yet to have their entire squad available for a meet this year due to swimmers battling through illness. Even without their entire stable of swimmers, they've still put together some solid results. Head coach Chelsea Szczyrbak said she's excited to see just how good this team can get once they have their full arsenal available.

"We’ve seen a lot of positive things so far," she said. "We’ve had some duel meets and some invites and been able to see some things we weren’t really expecting at the beginning of the season. We’ve gotten some good times out of the guys that are in some different events than we expected. That’s been exciting."

When asked where she felt the Tigers were strongest, Szczyrbak was blunt.

"I think pretty much across the board we’ve got a really nice plethora of events for our guys," she said. "We’ve got a lot of different things covered."

Szczyrbak singled out several swimmers including Graham Fry, who finished third in the 100 freestyle last Saturday at the Marcussen Invitational with a time of 50.84. John Butler has been one of the strongest swimmers for Cedar Falls this season as well, pulling off first place finishes in all four duel meets so far this year. He took third place in both the 200 free and 100 back at the Marcussen Invitational.

Grant and Harrison Redfern, Cole Wilson, Joseph Blasen, and Drew Langner were all mentioned by Szczyrbak as well. Langner was the only swimmer for Cedar Falls to qualify for two separate events at state last year.

Those are just the big names, however. The Tigers have a ton of depth down the roster as well.

"We’ve got some freshmen and sophomore athletes that are in the wing to step up," said Szczyrbak. "Some of them are still developing. Even some seniors like Harrison Redfern came on for us at the end of last season and was able to qualify for state. We’re trying to figure out where he’s at with it on our roster as well. We’re really fortunate to have such a deep team this year across the board."

Again, the Tigers haven't had a full squad at their disposal this year. They have a lot of youth and and are still learning. With that said, the fact that they've done as well as they have so far under those circumstances shows how much potential they posses. When they get where they plan to go, who knows how strong they can be.

"I’m very excited," Szczyrbak. "I think one of the best things about this season so far that (assistant coach) Cliff (Paulsen) and I have seen is that the guys have really come together as a team, not just in the pool but outside of it...There’s a lot of different things that they’ve really taken on. It’s fun to see that develop within our team. Once we have everybody here and can get into the pool and race as one big team, I think that will be awesome.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0