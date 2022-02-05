Cedar Falls finishes third at districts

DUBUQUE – Chelsea Szczkyrbak never expects perfection.

But after a boys' swimming district meet Saturday at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center, the second-year Cedar Falls Coach had a look that suggested her team just might have come close.

"Today was fantastic," Szczkyrbak said after the Tigers reached the podium in all 11 events and finished third overall. "Usually when you come to districts, you have got three months of hard work under you and then you are rested. Most of the guys are rested for today. We expect fast swims. I never expect a perfect meet, though, and I would say that today was pretty perfect."

Buoyed by a string of lifetime best times throughout the lineup, Cedar Falls received a runner-up finish from junior Drew Langner with a time of 22.06 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, while sophomore Cole Wilson (200 individual medley) and junior Grant Redfern (500-yard freestyle) each posted third-place individual performances.

"I was very pleased," Wilson said. "I dropped quite a bit of time myself. I thank my teammates for pushing me every day in practice. I could not have done it without them."

Cedar Falls' 400-yard freestyle relay team of sophomore John Butler, senior Graham Fry, Wilson and Redfern closed the day with the last of the Tigers' three third-place performances with a swim of 3:18.37.

"We have worked a lot on relay exchanges," Redfern said. "And just getting up and going as fast as we can. That hard work has paid off."

Cedar Falls finished fourth in both the 200-yard medley relay (1:40.69) and the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:30.71).

The parade of Tigers that reached the podium in individual events included Butler (fifth place in the 100-yard backstroke, sixth in the 100-yard freestyle), Fry (fifth in the 100 free), Redfern (fifth in the 200-yard freestyle), senior Harrison Redfern (fifth in the 100-yard butterfly) and Wilson (sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke).

For Wilson, the breaststroke performance was the culmination of what he considered his biggest area of improvement from his freshman season.

"Last year, I would not have called myself a breaststroker, necessarily," Wilson said. "But this year, I was put in the 100 breast and I did it well in it. It has gone well ever since."

Cedar Falls (308 points) placed third overall, just 15 points behind host Dubuque Hempstead and well behind district champion Iowa City West (488), considered by many to be a state championship front-runner. Behind three seventh-place relay squads, Waterloo Swim Team finished seventh out of eight teams with 128 points.

"The guys came out and they performed," Szczkyrbak said. "They did what they needed to do. That is what happens when you put the hard work in throughout the season."

After the meet, the swimmers and coaches retreated to their annual 'districts dinner,' which allowed them to gather as a team and await the release of the official state meet qualifiers from the Iowa High School Athletic Association, which were not available at press time.

Thirty-two individual swimmers and 24 relay units, compiled from the best times among Saturday's eight district meets across the state, will compete at next Saturday's state championship meet at the University of Iowa pool in Iowa City.

Joseph Blasen, Butler, Fry, Langner, Harrison Redfern and Wilson all qualified for state last season either as an individual or as part of a relay team.

"I think we had a lot of people drop a lot of time," Wilson said. "I think everybody is very happy with where they are at heading into state this year."

