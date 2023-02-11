IOWA CITY – The Cedar Falls boys’ swimming team has come a long way in a short time.

Just two years removed from scoring zero points as a team at the state meet, the Tigers are firmly in the top 10.

“They put in a lot of time and a lot of hard work,” first-year Cedar Falls Coach Clif Paulsen said after the Tigers posted a whopping 127 points and finished ninth in the team standings of the boys’ swimming state championships Saturday at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation and Wellness Center. “You don’t see it at this meet, but for once we have had depth and we have had those kind of things where we have had people who could step up and do those things. We lose a couple of people, but we have people that are sitting right in the wings to come in.”

With 304 points, Waukee won the team title for the third year in a row and fifth time in eight years.

Cedar Falls was led by junior John Butler, who recorded a pair of top-five individual finishes. Butler placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle in 46.57 seconds, then eclipsed the school record in the 200 free with a time of 1:40.79, which was good for third place.

“At the start of the season, that is what my goal was,” Butler said. “I was kind of worried coming into the championship season that I wasn’t going to get it. But I just think having a goal time, an exact time to set, just really helps you.”

The previous school record in the 200 free was set by Dylan Moffatt in 2018.

“The biggest thing that has changed this year and the biggest jump forward was that John all of a sudden realized after years that he was one of the fast kids,” Paulsen said. “He didn’t have to look up when he got on the blocks beforehand to figure who was going to beat him. He realized, ‘I can beat them and I can be one of them.’ That was the biggest deciding factor. ... We just went out and swam our race.”

Cedar Falls junior Cole Wilson also earned points in individual events for the Tigers with a sixth-place performance in the 100-yard breaststroke (58.26 seconds) and seventh in the 200-yard individual medley (1:55.86).

“We have a great culture of hard work at the high school,” Wilson said. “Our seniors that came in this year definitely helped push all of the younger kids to do better in the pool and swim faster. Me and everybody on the team has really just continued to do they have have done over the last three, four years and see success. I am happy for the guys.”

While Paulsen is in his first year as the head coach of the boys’ team, his influence and familiarity with most on the Cedar Falls roster extends deep into their youth swimming days thanks to his roles with both the Black Hawk Area Swim Team in Cedar Falls and as an assistant coach with the Tigers.

“This has been a fun group,” Paulsen said. “I have got some seniors that I am going to miss. Because I have had some of them since I was in club and other things, since they were tiny, tiny. ... I can’t take credit for them, but on and off as they have had coaching switches and those types of things, I would be in and out of that as they needed help.”

In addition to twice-a-day practices that necessitated both early wake-up calls and some late afternoons, Paulsen implemented a regimen that aggressively hammered out the practice sets.

During winter break, Paulsen estimates the team totaled 97,000 practice yards. As a result, nearly every swimmer was hitting lifetime-best times by the middle part of the season.

“It is a lot different than club,” Butler said. “He has a different strategy of coaching and I think it is working really well. I found it a lot harder than many other coaches and that prepared me well for the season.”

Seniors Drew Langner (10th in the 100 free, 15th in the 50-yard freestyle) and Grant Redfern (14th in the 500-yard freestyle), plus freshman Sam Weaver (13th in the 100 breaststroke) also provided the Tigers with points from individual events.

“They came in with the right mindset,” Paulsen said. “We really took a different approach this year to things as far as, ‘We are not going to keep raising the bar, we are going to raise the floor to beat the bar. We are going to catch that bar. We are not going to keep raising it away from our hands, we are going to work hard enough that we are going to raise the floor together. And they all did.”

After placing 12th in the 200-yard medley relay and ninth in the 200-yard freestyle relay, Cedar Falls nearly eclipsed a second school record when the foursome of Langner, Wilson, Butler and Liam McGrane closed the meet with a fifth-place time of 3:10.94 in the 400 freestyle relay.

It was the type of day a program can build upon.

“For the younger people, like the freshmen and sophomores who are alternates or who are just on a couple of relays, I think it is real exciting for them to see the older, upperclassmen perform better in individual events,” Butler said. “It really motivates them to try and do more.”

Results

At Iowa City

Teams – 1. Waukee 304, 2. West Des Moines Valley 214, 3. Ames 176, 4. Ankeny 160, 5. Pleasant Valley 159, 6. Linn-Mar 158.5, 7. Bettendorf 150.5, 8. Iowa City West 136, 9. Cedar Falls 127, 10. Iowa City High 126.5, 11. Cedar Rapids Washington 87, 12. West Des Moines Dowling 65, 13. Sioux City Metro 61, 14. Dubuque Hempstead 49, 15. Johnston 39, 16. Spencer 29, 17. Newton 19, 18. Keokuk 16, 19. Dubuque Senior 14, 20. Lewis Central 13, 21. Fort Dodge 12.5, 22. Burlington 12, 23. Ottumwa 8, t24. Southeast Polk 7, t24. Decorah 7, t26. Centerville 6, t26. Marshalltown 6, 28. Carroll 5, 29. Vinton-Shellsburg 3.

200 medley relay – 1. Ames, 1:33.24 12. Cedar Falls (Jack Considine, Sam Weaver, Peyton Riggins, Grant Redfern), 1:40.13.

200 free – 1. Jacob Pins (West Des Moines Valley), 1:37.52 3. John Butler (Cedar Falls), 1:40.79.

200 IM – 1. Joe Polyak (Iowa City High), 1:48.94 7. Cole Wilson (Cedar Falls), 1:55.86.

50 free – 1. Lance Swanepoel (Ankeny), 20.40 15. Drew Langner (Cedar Falls), 21.91.

100 fly – 1. Lance Swanepoel (Ankeny), 47.10.

100 free – 1. John Weigel (Iowa City High), 45.19 5. John Butler (Cedar Falls), 46.57 10. Drew Langner (Cedar Falls), 47.56.

500 free – 1. Jacob Pins (West Des Moines Valley), 4:25.34 14. Grant Redfern (Cedar Falls), 4:53.19.

200 free relay – 1. Waukee, 1:23.17 9. Cedar Falls (John Butler, Jack Considine, Cole Wilson, Drew Langner), 1:27.51.

100 back – 1. Asher Havenhill (Waukee), 49.20.

100 breast – 1. Joshua Chen (Ames), 55.42 6. Cole Wilson (Cedar Falls), 58.26 13. Sam Weaver (Cedar Falls), 59.81.

400 free relay – 1. Waukee, 3:05.75 5. Cedar Falls (Drew Langner, Liam McGrane, Cole Wilson, John Butler), 3:10.94.