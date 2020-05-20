Strugis runs, golf outing postponed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Tiger Booster Club coordinates two major summer fundraisers in support of Cedar Falls Community Schools student-athletes and programs.

Due to the global pandemic and concern for the health and welfare of all participants, the Booster Club has reviewed the scheduled summer events.

“We are grateful for the support of area organizations and patrons who participate in these summer events,” said Troy Becker, CF Athletic Director. “Hopefully, with postponing these events, our community can still have an opportunity to come together in support of Tiger athletics.”

The 42nd running of the Sturgis Fall Half-Marathon and 5K - which is held annually on the Sturgis Falls weekend - will be postponed until Sunday, July 26. Run details and registration information can be found on the Booster social media sites and at sturgisfallsruns.com.

The 21st Annual Pat Mitchell Memorial Golf Outing will be postponed to Thursday, July 30. This traditional event is hosted at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls. Sponsorship and registration information will be made available on the Booster website and social media platforms.

The Booster board wishes to thank the many volunteers and parents who coordinate and plan these activities. Membership for the 2020-2021 season will be available starting in June.

