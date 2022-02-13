Straight from the Hart: New kid on the block

It's been a long week of work and we have an even longer week coming up, so I'm going to talk to you Straight from the Hart right off the bat: We've got a new guy around the office that we don't currently have.

Ethan Petrik joined us last week from Nebraska and will be a full-time sports reporter here with the Courier. He joins me (cue the boos) and sports/GA hybrid reporter Don Prominitz along with a growing collection of freelancers here in the Cedar Valley. As such, our sports section is growing to the point that hopefully we'll be able to get around to some more things we haven't had the time for before.

Now, will this stop people from emailing/calling me telling me how terrible of a job we're doing? Heck no! But at least now they'll be wrong, right?

Anyway, please give Ethan a warm welcome. He's already been doing an outstanding job and I know he'll continue to do so.

He'll also be busy with basketball this week when I'm in Des Moines for the biggest yearly sporting event in Iowa. That's right, it's state championship wrestling time.

The Cedar Valley had six wrestlers come out of District 2 in 1A, nine wrestlers our of 2A District 5, 14 out of 1A District 4 and 18 out of 3A District 7, including 14 from Waverly-Shell Rock. That's all to say we should be bringing home some hardware.

So that's it for now. Sorry I'm in such a hurry this week, but you try overseeing all this action. Thanks for letting me talk to you Straight from the Hart. I'll do the same next week...I hope.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0