Straight from the Hart: I can't believe I'm saying it, but take it easy on the refs

"I'm Not Okay (I Promise)" by My Chemical Romance. "Nothing Compares 2 U" by Sinead O'Connor. "Everybody Hurts" by REM. "Pictures of You" by The Cure. All of these songs have two things in common:

1) They're some of the saddest songs of all time.

2) They were the songs I listened to last week when I got the news that Sean Payton was retiring as head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Sean Payton brought the Saints the best times we've ever known, including a Super Bowl in the 2009 season. Seeing him retire so suddenly would've killed me inside if I were still alive in there. But the fact is, I died inside three years ago.

January 20, 2019. That was the day I died inside.

The Saints were moments away from winning the NFC Championship and heading to their second ever Super Bowl. Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis had just been sent flying in the air by Rams corner Nickell Roby-Coleman. The Los Angeles Rams were about to be flagged for pass interference, putting the Saints inside the Rams' 10 yardline which all but guaranteed New Orleans would win.

Except that didn't happen. Head official Bill Vinovich never threw the flag. Neither did anyone else on his crew. The call was not made and the Rams ended up defeating the Saints in OT and going to the Super Bowl. The entire crowd, including myself (yes, I was there for it), was either infuriated or depressed. Bill Vinovich and his crew have not officiated another Saints game since the infamous NOLA No-Call game.

I tell this story so you know that if anyone understands what it means to feel anger at the refs, it's me. I get it. I watched a Super Bowl get taken away from my team in real time right before my eyes. To anyone out there reading this who has a tendency to get upset with the officials, trust me, I get it.

Now, however, I have to talk to you Straight from the Hart: You have to start taking it easy on the high school refs.

On Thursday, the North Iowa Officials Association released a statement announcing they were desperately seeking Susan, uhm, I mean refs.

There's a shortage of officials all around the country just like there has been for the past several years, even dating back before the pandemic. With that being said, we're now looking at a very real chance of games being canceled when baseball and softball season come around.

Let's be honest, though, can you really blame people for not wanting to be refs?

They're ridiculously underpaid, the hours are rough, the required training is time consuming and to top it all off everyone hates them.

Wow, that actually sounds a lot like my job.

The fact of the matter is, no matter how you feel about refs, we can't have games without them. If I had to choose between not having football and having football with Bill Vinovich as my ref, I'd choose not having football. But if it were any other ref, I'd take the game with refs.

At the prep level, there's kids who put in a lot of hard work to earn the chance to play their sport. They can't get an opportunity to do that if there aren't people there to officiate the rules and regulations. It's hard to convince people to take that job if you're yelling at them the whole time.

I will say this, I've noticed that fans have been far better toward the officials here in Iowa than they were in Alaska and New Orleans, but that doesn't mean there's no room for improvement. That doesn't mean I don't still hear people yelling at the refs, disrespecting the refs and on rare occasions even cursing at the refs. That sort of behavior needs to stop.

These folks take time out of their day to be there for the youth and allow them the chance to fulfill a dream, play a game or at least keep themselves busy. They do it for very little money and in spite of being treated like garbage much of the time. The least we can do is eliminate that last aspect by treating them with some basic human decency.

I'll never forgive Bill Vinovich for robbing us of a Super Bowl. So I understand what you're talking about when you get frustrated with the stripes, zebras, blue or whatever you call them. But if you truly value giving your kids the chance to play sports, ease up on the officials.

Or, since so many of you seem to think you know the rules better than they do, how about you prove it by signing up to be a ref! NIOA is seeking more officials after all and since you already know the rules SO well, reach out to Ken Robbins, NIOA Lead Assignor, at kenrobbins2390@gmail.com and let him know you want to help these kids keep playing. Since you're already familiar with how all of the rules work, the training process should be a breeze, right?

So that's the most important message this week. Thanks for letting me talk to you Straight from the Hart and cry, uhm, I mean talk about how much I miss Sean Payton. I appreciate you taking the time to read and remember what I said. Sign up to be a ref to help the kids if you can and no matter what, be kind to the refs.

Unless that ref is Bill Vinovich.

