FORT DODGE -- Six Northeast Iowa runners raced to top 10 finishes at the high school cross country state championships Saturday in Fort Dodge.
The top area finisher was Cassidy Ihns of Crestwood, who placed third in the girls' Class 2A race with a time of 18 minutes. 58.3 seconds. Sophia Jungling of Aplington-Parkersburg was fourth in that race in 19:22.9.
In Class 3A, Iowa Falls-Alden's Aubrie Fisher placed seventh in 19:10.6 and in Class 1A, Turkey Valley's Jaylyssa Blazek was sixth in 19:59.3 and Denver's Grace Beck 10th in 20:12.2.
In boys' action, Chandler Douglas of North Fayette Valley took ninth in Class 2A in 16:53.9.
Hudson placed third in the Class 1A team standings with Denver fifth, and Jesup took fourth in Class 2A.
Among Waterloo-Cedar Falls participants, Waterloo Columbus' freshman Adrianna Gallen was 63rd in the 2A girls' competition. Cedar Falls' Paige Wageman was 77th (20:26.7) and Mackenzie Michael 85th (20:42.9) in Class 4A, and Valley Lutheran's Owen Dawson finished 20th among Class 1A boys (17:04.3).
