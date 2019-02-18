Try 1 month for 99¢
Charles City logo 2015

WATERLOO — Louisa-Muscatine’s girls and Red Oak’s boys emerged with narrow wins Monday at the Class 1A state high school bowling championships at Cadillac Lanes.

Louisa-Muscatine edged Camanche by just 15 pins for the girls’ title after Camanche put together a 969 baker round to erase most of a 99-point deficit. Whittney Morse (472) and Lauren Bodman (470) of Louisa-Muscatine finished 1-2 in the individual standings.

Charles City’s girls were third, led by a 415 series by Madison Ross good for sixth place.

Red Oak topped Camanche 3,135-3,098 for the boys’ team championship after trailing by 23 pins before the baker round. Dustin Beaham of Louisa-Muscatine fired a 300 game on the way to a 535 series and the individual title.

Charles City was fifth at 2,879. Nathan Schultz posted a 441 for the Comets fof fifth place.

1A state bowling

Boys

Team standings — 1. Red Oak 3,135, 2. Camanche 3,098, 3. Durant 2,993, 4. Central DeWitt 2,993, 5. Charles City 2,897, 6. Vinton-Shellsburg 2,839, 7. OA-BCIG 2,737, 8. Bondurant-Farrar 2,671.

Individual leaders — 1. Dustin Beaham (Louisa-Muscatine) 300-235—535, 2. Noah Westerlund (Red Oak) 204-276—480, 3. Austin Dau (Camanche) 256-215—471, 4. Troy Edmunds (Camanche) 211-238—449, 5. Nathan Schultz (Charles City) 208-233—441.

Area bowlers — Nichiolas Roney (Charles City) 225-171—396, Cael Bohlen (Charles City) 199-182—381, Cade Schmidt (Charles City) 222-153—375, Noah Reams (Charles City) 182-161—343, Nathan Girkin (Charles City) 137-129—266.

Girls

Team standings — 1. Louisa-Muscatine 2,947, 2. Camanche 2,932, 3. Charles City 2,615, 4. Dubuque Wahlert 2,610, 5. Harlan 2,439, 6. Red Oak 2,342, 7. Vinton-Shellsburg 2,294, 8. Bondurant-Farrar 2,265.

Individual leaders — 1. Whittney Morse (L-M) 225-247—472, 2. Lauren Bodman (L-M) 182-288—470, 3. Elizabeth Stanley (B-F) 247-221—468, 4. Madisyn Gerdts (L-M) 203-234—437, 5. Emilee Hall (Camanche) 187-233—420.

Area bowlers — 6. Madison Ross (Charles City) 226-189—415, Sarah Mitchell (Charles City) 185-165—350, Brianna Ross (Charles City) 160-184—344, Joslyn Cotton (Charles City) 198-144—342, Abby Hillegas (Charles City) 104-204—308, Emma Pitz (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 162-138—300, Jadyn Heftvedt (Charles City) 150-126—276.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments