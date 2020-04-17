Spring sports canceled following closure of schools

DES MOINES -- Executive directors with the Iowa High School Athletics Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union previously stated they will follow the governor's lead as they evaluated the status the spring sports.
When Governor Kim Reynolds announced Friday the closure of schools for the remainder of the academic year due to the spread of COVID-19, the other shoe quickly dropped.
The ISHAA and IGHSAU announced all spring activities are canceled. The cancellation of golf, soccer, tennis and track and field was made in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Education and other state officials and approved by each board of directors.
“While we are disappointed that student-athletes will not have the opportunity to compete this spring, we remain committed to our primary goal of keeping students, coaches, officials and communities safe,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in a statement released Friday. “This cancellation comes out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of all.
“Conducting our spring season would involve moving groups of people in and out of various communities for competition. At this time we believe that is a risk we should not take.”
Track and field is the only spring that had started competition before the seasons were suspended with tentative restart dates pushed back to May before Friday's announcement.
The IGHSAU and IHSAA said in a statement that they would like to thank all spring sports participants, coaches, administrators, officials, and spectators for their passion, patience, and effort during this unprecedented time.
“We understand the important role that athletics and activities play in the lives of our students, schools and communities,” IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said. “But during this time of uncertainty, we must support the health and safety recommendations of our state and national leaders. This decision is especially heartbreaking for our senior competitors, and we thank them for all they have done to represent their schools throughout their careers.”
Friday's release noted summer sports (baseball and softball) are suspended pending an assessment made in collaboration with state officials before June. Practice, competition, and postseason dates will be announced when they become available.
In 2019, the four spring sports accounted for over 45,000 participants among Iowa high school boys and girls. Track and field was the second most popular sport by participation for both the IHSAA (12,012 boys) and the IGHSAU (9,908 girls).
