Spring sports canceled following closure of schools

DES MOINES -- Executive directors with the Iowa High School Athletics Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union previously stated they will follow the governor's lead as they evaluated the status the spring sports.

When Governor Kim Reynolds announced Friday the closure of schools for the remainder of the academic year due to the spread of COVID-19, the other shoe quickly dropped.

The ISHAA and IGHSAU announced all spring activities are canceled. The cancellation of golf, soccer, tennis and track and field was made in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Education and other state officials and approved by each board of directors.

“While we are disappointed that student-athletes will not have the opportunity to compete this spring, we remain committed to our primary goal of keeping students, coaches, officials and communities safe,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in a statement released Friday. “This cancellation comes out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of all.

“Conducting our spring season would involve moving groups of people in and out of various communities for competition. At this time we believe that is a risk we should not take.”