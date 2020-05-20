Sports briefs: Tripoli's Miller awarded track scholarship

Track and field
Tripoli's Olivia Miller is one of seven athletes selected to receive a scholarship from the 2020 Track Guy Foundation's Board of Directors.
Forty seven Iowa high school seniors involved in track and field and/or cross country applied. The plan was to ward $500 each to three boys and three girls. An additional scholarship was added after a tie in voting.
The 2020 recipients are: Abigail Alberti (Harlan), Kate Crawford (ACGC), Olivia Miller (Tripoli), Katie Peterson (Ankeny Centennial), Sam Hall (Dowling), Nathan Patel (Gilbert), Garrett Whitmore (Webster City).
College volleyball
The Iowa women's volleyball program was placed on probation for one year and must vacate 33 wins over two seasons as part of its penalties for violations committed by former coach Bond Shymansky.
The university's athletic department also will pay a $5,000 fine to the NCAA under terms of the negotiated resolution announced Wednesday.
Shymansky, who was fired in June 2019, admitted making two cash payments totaling $2,000 to a prospective player during the summer of 2017.
The player transferred to Iowa after her sophomore year and arrived on campus in May 2017. She could not receive a scholarship immediately because she was academically ineligible.
She obtained a loan to pay for summer classes and asked the volleyball staff about getting a part-time job to assist with her living expenses.
Shymansky, according to the negotiated resolution, encouraged the player to focus on getting eligible by the fall instead of finding a job. Shymansky later went to the player's apartment and handed her an envelope containing $1,500. On another occasion, the coach gave her an envelope containing $500.
- The Associated Press
