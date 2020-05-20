Sports briefs: Tripoli's Miller awarded track scholarship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Track and field

Tripoli's Olivia Miller is one of seven athletes selected to receive a scholarship from the 2020 Track Guy Foundation's Board of Directors.

Forty seven Iowa high school seniors involved in track and field and/or cross country applied. The plan was to ward $500 each to three boys and three girls. An additional scholarship was added after a tie in voting.

The 2020 recipients are: Abigail Alberti (Harlan), Kate Crawford (ACGC), Olivia Miller (Tripoli), Katie Peterson (Ankeny Centennial), Sam Hall (Dowling), Nathan Patel (Gilbert), Garrett Whitmore (Webster City).

College volleyball

The Iowa women's volleyball program was placed on probation for one year and must vacate 33 wins over two seasons as part of its penalties for violations committed by former coach Bond Shymansky.

The university's athletic department also will pay a $5,000 fine to the NCAA under terms of the negotiated resolution announced Wednesday.

Shymansky, who was fired in June 2019, admitted making two cash payments totaling $2,000 to a prospective player during the summer of 2017.