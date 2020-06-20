Sports briefs: Positive COVID-19 tests impact all levels of athletics

Earlier this week, the National Football Foundation announced the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. There are 78 total players on the 2021 ballot, including DeVries and fellow former Hawkeyes Robert Gallery and Andre Tippett. It will be DeVries’ first appearance on the ballot.

DeVries played for the Hawkeyes from 1995-1998, graduating as the team’s all-time leader in quarterback sacks. He was a 1998 consensus first team All-American, and the 1997 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, and ranks first all time in Big Ten history with 78 tackles for loss.

DeVries was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft, and retired in 2010.

Auto racing

NASCAR’s Stewart-Haas Racing and Team Penske teams have confirmed at least one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Friday, SHR said the team experienced two positive test results, neither of which involved personnel who travel to races.

“Robust protocols have been in place and continue to be followed diligently to mitigate the spread of the virus while maintaining the health and safety of all members of the organization and greater community,” Steward-Haas Racing said in a statement.