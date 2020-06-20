Sports briefs: Positive COVID-19 tests impact all levels of athletics

Baseball
- The Telegraph Herald has reported that Dubuque Wahlert will suspend its baseball season for 14 days after a coach has tested positive for coronavirus.
Wahlert is the sixth program to suspend a season during Iowa’s opening week of competition. Aplington-Parkersburg, Central Lyon, Iowa Falls-Alden, LeMars Gehlen and Woodbine each announced decisions to cancel a portion of their schedule earlier this week.
Golf
- Five-time PGA Tour winner Nick Watney tested positive Friday for the coronavirus, the first player with a confirmed infection since golf resumed a full schedule last week.
Watney immediately withdrew from the RBC Heritage and must self-isolate for at least 10 days under the PGA Tour’s protocols.
College football
- Clemson said 23 football players have tested positive for coronavirus since returning to campus this month.
Clemson announced the results Friday. It did not identify the athletes.
In all, school spokesman Jeff Kallin said 28 people were found with COVID-19 since testing began for athletes and other personnel on June 8.
- Two decades after finishing his time as a University of Iowa football star, former Aplington-Parkersburg standout Jared DeVries is up for a major college football honor.
Earlier this week, the National Football Foundation announced the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. There are 78 total players on the 2021 ballot, including DeVries and fellow former Hawkeyes Robert Gallery and Andre Tippett. It will be DeVries’ first appearance on the ballot.
DeVries played for the Hawkeyes from 1995-1998, graduating as the team’s all-time leader in quarterback sacks. He was a 1998 consensus first team All-American, and the 1997 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, and ranks first all time in Big Ten history with 78 tackles for loss.
DeVries was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft, and retired in 2010.
Auto racing
- NASCAR’s Stewart-Haas Racing and Team Penske teams have confirmed at least one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement released Friday, SHR said the team experienced two positive test results, neither of which involved personnel who travel to races.
“Robust protocols have been in place and continue to be followed diligently to mitigate the spread of the virus while maintaining the health and safety of all members of the organization and greater community,” Steward-Haas Racing said in a statement.
On Saturday, Team Penske said in a statement that one team member tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. The cases reported by the teams mark the first positive coronavirus tests announced in NASCAR since the season was postponed due to the coronavirus in March.
Baseball
- Former Chicago Cubs All-Star shortstop Addison Russell, who was suspended for 40 games at the end of the 2018 season, signed a one-year, $530,000 contract with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization.
Yoo Jee-ho of the Yonhap News Agency first reported the signing of Russell, 26, who served the suspension at the end of the 2018 season and the start of 2019 for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
Russell wasn’t tended a contract by the Cubs after the 2019 season, in which he batted .237 in 82 games. He started the 2019 season at Triple A Iowa after completing his suspension. He was promoted on May 8, but was optioned back to Iowa on July 24 after a series of lapses in the field and on the base paths. Russell rejoined the Cubs in August.
