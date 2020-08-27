 Skip to main content
Class A, District 7: Grundy Center will embrace and temper high expectations
CLASS A, DISTRICT 7

Travis Zajac understands why there is a buzz around his 2020 Grundy Center Spartans football team.

Fresh off an appearance in the 2019 Class A state championship game, the Spartans return what many would consider a wealth of experience. All five starters on their offensive line plus the team's leading rusher and starting quarterback are back. The defense returns 12 players who earned at least one start.

Expectations outside of the program and around the community are sky high.

“I think you have to be able to address the team in both ways,” Zajac said on whether he will temper the expectations or embrace them. “Obviously, everyone outside of us expects great things. We had 39 varsity kids last year and only had six seniors. So we return 33 players from last year. It’s been a real pleasure to have all those kids come back because they are chomping at the bit. They want to get back after it.”

While it is easy to see all the talent Grundy Center returns at the skill positions, the Spartans know it is up front on both sides of the ball that will get them back to where they want to be in November. Back are Nick Ascher, Austin Heltibridle, Trevor McMartin, Kolby Muller, Wes Willis and Brayden Sawyer.

“We got to believe in each other and go hard all the time,” Muller said. “The only thing that can stop us is us.”

The guys who will benefit from the Spartans line are running back Zach Opheim, quarterback Logan Knaack as well as Grundy Center’s top-two pass catchers from 2019 – Ascher and Jansen. Asher caught 31 passes for 503 yards and seven scores, while Jansen hauled in 21 receptions.

Knaack is back after throwing for 1,334 yards and 12 scores, while Opheim churned his way to 1,461 rushing yards and 18 scores. Knaack added 839 rushing yards and also scored 18 rushing touchdowns.

“We have to keep in mind that nothing is guaranteed and we got to go week-by-week, game-by-game and that will lead us to where we want to go,” Opheim said. “I’m pretty confident. I think we have a good team that can do some special things, but we have to keep our heads on straight and just play.”

“We got to stay humble. Our coaches tell us to never get too far ahead of ourselves and that you are never as bad as you think you are, but you are also never as good as what you think you are.”

As much as everybody wants to talk about how good his team will be, Zajac will continue to say North Tama is the district favorites.

The Redhawks beat the Spartans for the district championship last season and return 11 letterwinners, including Noah Weber and Gabe Kopriva, who combined to rush for 1,609 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2019.

“As far as I’m concerned North Tama is still the top dog,” Zajac said. “They had a couple of things go against them in the quarterfinals and if they don’t they are in the Dome playing in the semifinals. They are going to be a handful. They have a new coach, too, so they will probably do some new things schematically, but they still will be a handful.”

Xander and Ashton Bradley along with Dylan Hosek and Adam Greiner are four other key contributors back for North Tama.

Belle Plaine returns six all-district performers from a state qualifying team, including running back Luke DeMeulenaere, who rushed for 1,044 yards.

North Mahaska, Lynnville-Sully and BCLUW combined to win just two games last season.

Players to Watch

  • Noah Weber, North Tama: Weber rushed 130 times for 768 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2019.
  • Zach Opheim, Grundy Center: Opheim rushed 252 times for 1,461 yards and 18 scores to lead the Spartans in rushing.
  • Logan Knaack, Grundy Center: Knaack passed for 1,334 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also rushing for 839 yards and 18 more scores.
  • Luke DeMeulenaere, Belle Plaine: Rushed for 1,044 yards and 11 touchdowns.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – North Butler at BCLUW, Grundy Center at Panorama, Colfax-Mingo at Lynnville-Sully, Belle Plaine at Lisbon, Alburnett at North Tama, East Marshall at North Mahaska.

Sept. 4 – BCLUW at East Marshall, Dike-New Hartford at Grundy Center, Pleasantville at Lynnville-Sully, Belle Plaine at Pekin, South Winneshiek at North Tama, North Mahaska at Colfax-Mingo

Sept. 11 – BCLUW at Lynnville-Sully, North Mahaska at Grundy Center, North Tama at Belle Plaine.

Sept. 18 – Grundy Center at Lynnville-Sully, Belle Plaine at BCLUW, North Tama at North Mahaska,

Sept. 25 – BCLUW at Grundy Center. Lynnville-Sully at North Tama, North Mahaska at Belle Plaine,

Oct. 2 – BCLUW at North Mahaska, Grundy Center at North Tama, Lynnville-Sully at Belle Plaine,

Oct. 9 – North Tama at BCLUW, Belle Plaine at Grundy Center, North Mahaska at Lynnville-Sully.

Capsules

BCLUW Comets

  • HEAD COACH: Dustin Grothoff
  • 2019 RECORD:1-8
  • DID YOU KNOW? The Comets have not been in the postseason since 2013.

Belle Plaine Plainsmen

  • HEAD COACH: Todd Bohlen
  • 2019 RECORD:7-3
  • DID YOU KNOW? Six all-district performers return for the Plainesmen, including leading rusher Luke DeMeulenaere.

Grundy Center Spartans

  • HEAD COACH: Travis Zajac
  • 2019 RECORD:11-2
  • DID YOU KNOW? The Spartans state title appearance last year was their first since Grundy Center won back-to-back in 1987 and 1988. The Spartans also won a title in 1984.

Lynnville-Sully Hawks

  • HEAD COACH: Mike Parkinson
  • 2019 RECORD: 1-8 overall
  • DID YOU KNOW?: Nine letterwinners return for  the Hawks.

North Mahaska Warhawks

  • HEAD COACH: Phil Griffin
  • 2019 RECORD:0-8 overall.
  • DID YOU KNOW?: The Warhawks have played in four state championship games, winning in Class A in 2005, but have not been in the playoffs since 2009.

North Tama Redhawks

  • HEAD COACH: Taylor Wurth
  • 2019 RECORD:10-1 overall
  • DID YOU KNOW? Eleven letterwinners return, including a pair of rushers – Noah Weber and Gabe Kopriva – who combined for 1,609 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Redhawks in 2019.
Tags

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

