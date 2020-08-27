Class A, District 7: Grundy Center will embrace and temper high expectations

Travis Zajac understands why there is a buzz around his 2020 Grundy Center Spartans football team.
Fresh off an appearance in the 2019 Class A state championship game, the Spartans return what many would consider a wealth of experience. All five starters on their offensive line plus the team's leading rusher and starting quarterback are back. The defense returns 12 players who earned at least one start.
Expectations outside of the program and around the community are sky high.
“I think you have to be able to address the team in both ways,” Zajac said on whether he will temper the expectations or embrace them. “Obviously, everyone outside of us expects great things. We had 39 varsity kids last year and only had six seniors. So we return 33 players from last year. It’s been a real pleasure to have all those kids come back because they are chomping at the bit. They want to get back after it.”
While it is easy to see all the talent Grundy Center returns at the skill positions, the Spartans know it is up front on both sides of the ball that will get them back to where they want to be in November. Back are Nick Ascher, Austin Heltibridle, Trevor McMartin, Kolby Muller, Wes Willis and Brayden Sawyer.
“We got to believe in each other and go hard all the time,” Muller said. “The only thing that can stop us is us.”
The guys who will benefit from the Spartans line are running back Zach Opheim, quarterback Logan Knaack as well as Grundy Center’s top-two pass catchers from 2019 – Ascher and Jansen. Asher caught 31 passes for 503 yards and seven scores, while Jansen hauled in 21 receptions.
Knaack is back after throwing for 1,334 yards and 12 scores, while Opheim churned his way to 1,461 rushing yards and 18 scores. Knaack added 839 rushing yards and also scored 18 rushing touchdowns.
“We have to keep in mind that nothing is guaranteed and we got to go week-by-week, game-by-game and that will lead us to where we want to go,” Opheim said. “I’m pretty confident. I think we have a good team that can do some special things, but we have to keep our heads on straight and just play.”
“We got to stay humble. Our coaches tell us to never get too far ahead of ourselves and that you are never as bad as you think you are, but you are also never as good as what you think you are.”
As much as everybody wants to talk about how good his team will be, Zajac will continue to say North Tama is the district favorites.
The Redhawks beat the Spartans for the district championship last season and return 11 letterwinners, including Noah Weber and Gabe Kopriva, who combined to rush for 1,609 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2019.
“As far as I’m concerned North Tama is still the top dog,” Zajac said. “They had a couple of things go against them in the quarterfinals and if they don’t they are in the Dome playing in the semifinals. They are going to be a handful. They have a new coach, too, so they will probably do some new things schematically, but they still will be a handful.”
Xander and Ashton Bradley along with Dylan Hosek and Adam Greiner are four other key contributors back for North Tama.
Belle Plaine returns six all-district performers from a state qualifying team, including running back Luke DeMeulenaere, who rushed for 1,044 yards.
North Mahaska, Lynnville-Sully and BCLUW combined to win just two games last season.
