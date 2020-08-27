Class A, District 7: Grundy Center will embrace and temper high expectations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Travis Zajac understands why there is a buzz around his 2020 Grundy Center Spartans football team.

Fresh off an appearance in the 2019 Class A state championship game, the Spartans return what many would consider a wealth of experience. All five starters on their offensive line plus the team's leading rusher and starting quarterback are back. The defense returns 12 players who earned at least one start.

Expectations outside of the program and around the community are sky high.

“I think you have to be able to address the team in both ways,” Zajac said on whether he will temper the expectations or embrace them. “Obviously, everyone outside of us expects great things. We had 39 varsity kids last year and only had six seniors. So we return 33 players from last year. It’s been a real pleasure to have all those kids come back because they are chomping at the bit. They want to get back after it.”

While it is easy to see all the talent Grundy Center returns at the skill positions, the Spartans know it is up front on both sides of the ball that will get them back to where they want to be in November. Back are Nick Ascher, Austin Heltibridle, Trevor McMartin, Kolby Muller, Wes Willis and Brayden Sawyer.