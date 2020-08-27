Class A, District 4: Two 'Warriors' look to be district favorites

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Forty-four miles is all that separates two of the top contenders in Class A, District 4.

And, in the COVID-19 shortened season, it won't take long for those two opponents to find out who is top dog. That big test in the district will come on Sept. 25 when South Winneshiek traverses the 44 miles from Calmar to Fairbank to face Wapsie Valley.

A rivalry has begun to form between the two teams both nicknamed the Warriors, and was fueled by a 28-26 overtime win by South Winneshiek last fall.

"We have played Wapsie for the past six or seven years and it has really become an interesting rivalry," said South Winneshiek coach Jason Ohrt. "We are very familiar with each other and both teams have a great tradition in football and it has carried over to other sports ,as well."

The Warriors will be well equipped with experience across the roster including Jake Herold, who has been an all-state quarterback the last two years. Herold completed 174 passes on 285 attempts going over 2,560 yards. He tossed 21 touchdowns in 2019.