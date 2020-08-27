 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class A, District 4: Two 'Warriors' look to be district favorites
0 comments
CLASS A, DISTRICT 4

Class A, District 4: Two 'Warriors' look to be district favorites

{{featured_button_text}}

Forty-four miles is all that separates two of the top contenders in Class A, District 4.

And, in the COVID-19 shortened season, it won't take long for those two opponents to find out who is top dog. That big test in the district will come on Sept. 25 when South Winneshiek traverses the 44 miles from Calmar to Fairbank to face Wapsie Valley. 

A rivalry has begun to form between the two teams both nicknamed the Warriors, and was fueled by a 28-26 overtime win by South Winneshiek last fall. 

"We have played Wapsie for the past six or seven years and it has really become an interesting rivalry," said South Winneshiek coach Jason Ohrt. "We are very familiar with each other and both teams have a great tradition in football and it has carried over to other sports ,as well."

The Warriors will be well equipped with experience across the roster including Jake Herold, who has been an all-state quarterback the last two years. Herold completed 174 passes on 285 attempts going over 2,560 yards. He tossed 21 touchdowns in 2019.

"Jacob is an outstanding athlete who has proven to be a great leader on the field as well," said Ohrt. "We have a lot of good athletes around him as well. Zach Taylor will be back running the ball and he is ready for a breakout season. Cael Kuboushek will be getting a lot of opportunities to tote the ball as well."

Taylor rushed for 903 yards on 140 carries while Kuboushek averaged 6 yards per carry gaining 222 yards. Dominic Sisneros adds another weapon on special teams as he averaged 26.8 yards per kick return, returning one for a touchdown. 

Wapsie Valley is fully aware of the firepower in Calmar, but according to head coach Tony Foster, it will be first things first.

"I am kind of an older guy and we won't answer questions about what's ahead," said Foster. "We are getting ready for Denver because that is who we play first. We have a lot to get done in a short time, namely replacing five starting offensive linemen.

"We haven't changed anything on how we are getting ready because of the virus. We have relied on our senior group to help remind the other players that they need to be careful when away from the game."

The Warriors bring back an arsenal of offensive power as quarterback Kobe Risse returns after throwing for 1,290 yards last year with 15 scores. Trevor Sauerbrei will tote the ball after missing the final five games last year due to injury. 

"We have plenty of weapons to run the ball," added Foster. "Jordan Rubner will get a lot of time and when we throw the ball, Blayde Bellis will be a good target."

Bellis caught 38 balls last year for 524 yards and 11 touchdowns.

MFL Mar-Mac will challenge, as well, despite losing some heavy weapons from a 10-1 campaign last year. Two of its victories came against South Winneshiek, including a 60-24 triumph in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

Players to Watch

  • Trevor Sauerbrei, Wapsie Valley: The senior tailback missed five games last year, but was a force to be reckoned with until his injury. In just five games, he had 97 carries for 675 yards and 12 touchdowns.
  • Jake Herold, South Winneshiek: Herold made all-state the last two seasons by putting up staggering numbers. In 2019, the junior quarterback threw for 2,560 yards and found a stable of receivers to throw to with 21 touchdowns.
  • Gabe McGeough, MFL Mar-Mac: As a junior, McGeough looks to take over the reins from the backfield after playing second fiddle to Kutter Anderson. McGeough put up good numbers with 638 yards on the ground and hit the end zone eight times.
  • Caleb Hughes, Postville: Enters his senior year as the number one target at wide receiver. Hughes picked up 237 yards and three scores, while averaging 21.5 yards per catch.
  • Garrett Barnes, Wapsie Valley: The senior defensive end spent a lot of time in the opposing backfield with 37 tackles and two sacks.

2020 schedule

Aug. 28 - Edgewood-Colesburg at Clayton Ridge, Maquoketa Valley at MFL MarMac, Postville at Sumner-Fredericksburg, East Buchanan at Starmont, South Winneshiek at North Fayette Valley, Wapsie Valley at Denver.

Sept. 4 - Clayton Ridge at North Linn,  MFL MarMac at Alburnett, Postville at Nashua-Plainfield, South Winneshiek at North Tama, East Buchanan at Wapsie Valley.

Sept. 11 - South Winneshiek at Clayton Ridge, Wapsie Valley at MFL MarMac.

Sept. 18 - MFL MarMac at Clayton Ridge, Postville at South Winneshiek Wapsie Valley at Starmont.

Sept. 25 - Starmont at MFL MarMac, South Winneshiek at Wapsie Valley.

Oct. 2 - South Winneshiek at MFL MarMac, Postville at Wapsie Valley.

Oct. 9 - MFL MarMac at Postville, Starmont at South Winneshiek, Wapsie Valley at Clayton Ridge. 

Capsules

Clayton Ridge Eagles

  • HEAD COACH: Chad Harbaugh
  • 2019 RECORD:0-9
  • DID YOU KNOW? The Eagles struggled to mount an offense last season scoring just three touchdowns all year, with all three coming via the ground.

MFL Mar-Mac Bulldogs

  • HEAD COACH: Dan Anderson
  • 2019 RECORD: 10-1
  • DID YOU KNOW? The Bulldogs will have to reload quickly after graduating five key seniors off an offensive minded team that went 10-1 last year, making it to the quarterfinals.

Postville Pirates

  • HEAD COACH: Kevin Johnson
  • 2019 RECORD: 4-5
  • DID YOU KNOW? The Pirates have not recorded a winning season since 2011.

South Winneshiek Warriors

  • HEAD COACH: Jason Ohrt
  • 2019 RECORD: 7-3
  • DID YOU KNOW? Wapsie Valley and South Winneshiek put on quite a show last year with their game at South Winneshiek. The SW Warriors held off the WV Warriors in an exciting 28-26 overtime win.

Starmont Stars

  • HEAD COACH: Mike Augustine
  • 2019 RECORD: 1-8
  • DID YOU KNOW? Will open the 2020 schedule against a familiar foe from the Tri-Rivers conference, at East Buchanan.

Wapsie Valley Warriors

  • HEAD COACH: Tony Foster
  • 2019 RECORD: 5-4
  • DID YOU KNOW? In 2019 the Warriors suffered two overtime losses and a pair of losses on the final play of those games. Playing it close is not something the Warriors want to do this season.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News