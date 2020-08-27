Class A, District 4: Two 'Warriors' look to be district favorites

Forty-four miles is all that separates two of the top contenders in Class A, District 4.
And, in the COVID-19 shortened season, it won't take long for those two opponents to find out who is top dog. That big test in the district will come on Sept. 25 when South Winneshiek traverses the 44 miles from Calmar to Fairbank to face Wapsie Valley.
A rivalry has begun to form between the two teams both nicknamed the Warriors, and was fueled by a 28-26 overtime win by South Winneshiek last fall.
"We have played Wapsie for the past six or seven years and it has really become an interesting rivalry," said South Winneshiek coach Jason Ohrt. "We are very familiar with each other and both teams have a great tradition in football and it has carried over to other sports ,as well."
The Warriors will be well equipped with experience across the roster including Jake Herold, who has been an all-state quarterback the last two years. Herold completed 174 passes on 285 attempts going over 2,560 yards. He tossed 21 touchdowns in 2019.
"Jacob is an outstanding athlete who has proven to be a great leader on the field as well," said Ohrt. "We have a lot of good athletes around him as well. Zach Taylor will be back running the ball and he is ready for a breakout season. Cael Kuboushek will be getting a lot of opportunities to tote the ball as well."
Taylor rushed for 903 yards on 140 carries while Kuboushek averaged 6 yards per carry gaining 222 yards. Dominic Sisneros adds another weapon on special teams as he averaged 26.8 yards per kick return, returning one for a touchdown.
Wapsie Valley is fully aware of the firepower in Calmar, but according to head coach Tony Foster, it will be first things first.
"I am kind of an older guy and we won't answer questions about what's ahead," said Foster. "We are getting ready for Denver because that is who we play first. We have a lot to get done in a short time, namely replacing five starting offensive linemen.
"We haven't changed anything on how we are getting ready because of the virus. We have relied on our senior group to help remind the other players that they need to be careful when away from the game."
The Warriors bring back an arsenal of offensive power as quarterback Kobe Risse returns after throwing for 1,290 yards last year with 15 scores. Trevor Sauerbrei will tote the ball after missing the final five games last year due to injury.
"We have plenty of weapons to run the ball," added Foster. "Jordan Rubner will get a lot of time and when we throw the ball, Blayde Bellis will be a good target."
Bellis caught 38 balls last year for 524 yards and 11 touchdowns.
MFL Mar-Mac will challenge, as well, despite losing some heavy weapons from a 10-1 campaign last year. Two of its victories came against South Winneshiek, including a 60-24 triumph in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
