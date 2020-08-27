Class 2A, District 4: Independence moves from 3A into competitive 2A district

There is not an easy Friday looming in the near future for any of the six members of Class 2A, District 4.
This is perhaps one of the deepest 2A districts in the state. It features 2019 2A state runner-up Waukon, traditionally strong programs in New Hampton and North Fayette Valley and a pair of emerging programs in Crestwood of Cresco and Oelwein.
That is the tall order facing Independence, who drops down from Class 3A, following a district championships season. The task is even taller considering the Mustangs lost 19 senior contributors.
“I just don’t know,” Independence head coach Justin Putz said of where his team fits into the mix. “We are going to be an extremely young team. “
Like all teams, Putz says, the Mustangs are little behind because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added his program did not do full offseason to try to help get the baseball and softball seasons to the finish line.
“We’re not in as good as shape as we have been in the past coming in and we have a week until we play,” Putz said. “We’ve been stressing conditioning, eating well. It is most urgent we get our bodies ready to go for week one.”
While the Mustangs lost a lot of leadership from a 9-1 team, Putz said competition across the board has been strong and that is only going to push Independence’s development along faster.
The Mustangs do have some players to build around, starting with junior running back Marcus Beatty. Beatty rushed for 458 yards and five scores last year. Putz said he will be a big part of Independence’s offensive game plan.
“We are going to try to find ways to get him the ball with the least amount of people around him,” Putz said.
A big piece of the puzzle is at quarterback where the Mustangs have to replace Logan Schmitt, who rushed for more than 1,300 yards and passed for another 1,300 last year.
Right now, the leading candidates are senior Caleb Straw, sophomore Mitch Johnson and junior Keegan Schmitt.
“We need a combo of those three to step up and play well for us,” Putz said.
Other key players back for the Mustangs are linemen Justin Wood and Spencer Campbell.
“We don’t have a very big senior class,” Putz said. “But we need them to take big strides from where they were last year and help bring the young kids along.”
There is a lot of experience returning for Crestwood. The Cadets have 16 letterwinners back including quarterback Carter Henry and a pair of defensive standouts – linebackers Treyton Burnikel and Mason Peter.
North Fayette Valley head coach Justin Heins says he hopes a team that was young last year can take big steps forward.
“Experience,” Heins said of the team’s strength. “With only six seniors last year these guys got a lot of playing time in big moments. We need to have more of a passing game if we will want to compete with the best teams, and defensively, we will need to be much better up front than we were last season.”
Running back Liam McIntyre is back for the TigerHawks after rushing for 1,002 yards and nine scores. Quarterback Kole Johnson returns after producing more than 1,000 all-purpose yards, and Kale Rodgers recorded 70 tackles from his linebacker spot.
Oelwein and New Hampton return two of the best running backs in the district.
Gage Voshell rushed for 1,315 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior for the Huskies, while Carter Ferrie scored 10 times while accumulating 752 rushing yards for the Chickasaws.
New Hampton head coach Scott Frerichs enters the season three wins short of 190 for his career.
Waukon hasn't won fewer than 10 games in any of the last three seasons. The Indians return a wealth of talent at the skill positions led by quarterback Creed Welch, who passed for 26 touchdowns and rushed for seven more last fall while leading Waukon to the 2A title game.
Senior Ethan O’Neill and junior Pat Hennessey combined for 143 carries and 1,357 yards and 13 touchdowns. Brady Behrend is the top returning receiver after hauling in 27 passes for 461 yards and six scores.
