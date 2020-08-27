Class 2A, District 4: Independence moves from 3A into competitive 2A district

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is not an easy Friday looming in the near future for any of the six members of Class 2A, District 4.

This is perhaps one of the deepest 2A districts in the state. It features 2019 2A state runner-up Waukon, traditionally strong programs in New Hampton and North Fayette Valley and a pair of emerging programs in Crestwood of Cresco and Oelwein.

That is the tall order facing Independence, who drops down from Class 3A, following a district championships season. The task is even taller considering the Mustangs lost 19 senior contributors.

“I just don’t know,” Independence head coach Justin Putz said of where his team fits into the mix. “We are going to be an extremely young team. “

Like all teams, Putz says, the Mustangs are little behind because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added his program did not do full offseason to try to help get the baseball and softball seasons to the finish line.

“We’re not in as good as shape as we have been in the past coming in and we have a week until we play,” Putz said. “We’ve been stressing conditioning, eating well. It is most urgent we get our bodies ready to go for week one.”