8 player, District 2: Majority of teams had winning records in this district last season

If there is any indication how tough the road will be to traverse during the 2020 8-player, District 2 season, one has to look no further than the fact the seven or the nine members produced winning seasons last fall.

But a consensus of district coaches say Northwood-Kensett and Turkey Valley of Jackson Junction are two destinations the district title will run through.

The Vikings are coached by Dave Capitani who is a Hall of Famer, and while the Trojans fell one game short of reaching the championship game in 2019.

"They have to be the favorites because they are returning a lot of talent from last year," said Janesville head coach Dale Eastman of the Vikings. "We were looking forward to playing them to open the season, but the schedules were changed (due to COVID-19).

"We still face a tough district and we will rely on our speed and athletic abilities to get through. We are a little small and we need to learn to be more physical at the line of scrimmage."

The AGWSR Cougars have a little more size, but lack the experience after graduating several seniors that led them to a 7-2 record.