8 player, District 2: Majority of teams had winning records in this district last season

If there is any indication how tough the road will be to traverse during the 2020 8-player, District 2 season, one has to look no further than the fact the seven or the nine members produced winning seasons last fall.
But a consensus of district coaches say Northwood-Kensett and Turkey Valley of Jackson Junction are two destinations the district title will run through.
The Vikings are coached by Dave Capitani who is a Hall of Famer, and while the Trojans fell one game short of reaching the championship game in 2019.
"They have to be the favorites because they are returning a lot of talent from last year," said Janesville head coach Dale Eastman of the Vikings. "We were looking forward to playing them to open the season, but the schedules were changed (due to COVID-19).
"We still face a tough district and we will rely on our speed and athletic abilities to get through. We are a little small and we need to learn to be more physical at the line of scrimmage."
The AGWSR Cougars have a little more size, but lack the experience after graduating several seniors that led them to a 7-2 record.
"Turkey Valley and Northwood definitely would be the two I would pick right now," said Cougars coach James Koop. "We have so many good teams in this district it would be hard to predict, but those two clubs would be favored because of the top programs they run and the consistent winning ways each year.
"We have a lot of new faces and some familiar faces that will probably have to fill some new positions. We will have to work hard to get that experience and learn how to play well in those big games."
It will be running back by committee for the Cougars as nine different ball carriers had 10 totes or more in 2019. Senior Jaden Penning led the pack with 88 carries and 737 yards while crossing the goal line 17 times. Penning also had 387 yards on 22 catches while finding pay dirt another five times.
The Cougars' big task will be to replace graduating quarterback, Titan Opperman, who threw for 1,047 yards and 15 scores.
A dark horse in this rough district could be a Tripoli Panthers coming off a 5-4 season.
With a lot of returning experience from that squad, coach Joe Urbanek is optimistic of his teams chances as long as they learn one important rule.
"We need to learn how to finish close games," said Urbanek. "We lost some last year that we should not have after having a lead. We just could not close them out. If we can learn from those situations and stay healthy, we feel we can be in the mix when we get to the end."
Blake Brocka should receive more looks from quarterback Conner Piehl this year, improving on his 197 yards on the ground and 180 catching out of the backfield. Senior defensive lineman Ethan Schellorn will try to build on his 14.5 tackles for a loss from 2019.
