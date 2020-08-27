 Skip to main content
8 player, District 2: Majority of teams had winning records in this district last season
8 PLAYER, DISTRICT 2

If there is any indication how tough the road will be to traverse during the 2020 8-player, District 2 season, one has to look no further than the fact the seven or the nine members produced winning seasons last fall. 

But a consensus of district coaches say Northwood-Kensett and Turkey Valley of Jackson Junction are two destinations the district title will run through. 

The Vikings are coached by Dave Capitani who is a Hall of Famer, and while the Trojans fell one game short of reaching the championship game in 2019.

"They have to be the favorites because they are returning a lot of talent from last year," said Janesville head coach Dale Eastman of the Vikings. "We were looking forward to playing them to open the season, but the schedules were changed (due to COVID-19).

"We still face a tough district and we will rely on our speed and athletic abilities to get through. We are a little small and we need to learn to be more physical at the line of scrimmage."

The AGWSR Cougars have a little more size, but lack the experience after graduating several seniors that led them to a 7-2 record.

"Turkey Valley and Northwood definitely would be the two I would pick right now," said Cougars coach James Koop. "We have so many good teams in this district it would be hard to predict, but those two clubs would be favored because of the top programs they run and the consistent winning ways each year.

"We have a lot of new faces and some familiar faces that will probably have to fill some new positions. We will have to work hard to get that experience and learn how to play well in those big games."

It will be running back by committee for the Cougars as nine different ball carriers had 10 totes or more in 2019. Senior Jaden Penning led the pack with 88 carries and 737 yards while crossing the goal line 17 times. Penning also had 387 yards on 22 catches while finding pay dirt another five times.

The Cougars' big task will be to replace graduating quarterback, Titan Opperman, who threw for 1,047 yards and 15 scores.

A dark horse in this rough district could be a Tripoli Panthers coming off a 5-4 season.

With a lot of returning experience from that squad, coach Joe Urbanek is optimistic of his teams chances as long as they learn one important rule.

"We need to learn how to finish close games," said Urbanek. "We lost some last year that we should not have after having a lead. We just could not close them out. If we can learn from those situations and stay healthy, we feel we can be in the mix when we get to the end."

Blake Brocka should receive more looks from quarterback Conner Piehl this year, improving on his 197 yards on the ground and 180 catching out of the backfield. Senior defensive lineman Ethan Schellorn will try to build on his 14.5 tackles for a loss from 2019.

Players to Watch

  • Carson Pariseau, Janesville: Was a beast from the backfield rushing for 1,228 yards on 138 totes. Pariseau found the end zone 19 times, as well, and accumulating 76.5 tackles from the defensive side.
  • Jaden Penning, AGWSR: Penning is gearing up for a great senior season after rushing for 737 yards and 17 touchdowns last year.
  • Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett: Made his presence known in 2019 as he picked up 689 yards on 129 carries. He scored 15 touchdowns.
  • Ethan Schellhorn, Tripoli: Was all over the field in 2019, recording 79 tackles and making 14.5 of those behind the line of scrimmage.
  • Wiley Sherburne, Janesville: This junior looks to build on his 180 yards and three scores from last season out of the tight end position.

2020 schedule

Aug. 28 - AGWSR at Clarksville, Easton Valley at Janesville, North Iowa at Northwood-Kensett, Rockford at Tripoli, Riceville at Turkey Valley.

Sept. 4 - North Iowa at Riceville, Northwood-Kensett at Clarksville, Janesville at AGWSR, Midland at Tripoli, Turkey Valley at Rockford.

Sept. 11 - AGWSR at Turkey Valley, Clarksville at Springville, Janesville at North Iowa, Riceville at Rockford, Tripoli at Northwood-Kensett.

Sept. 18 - North Iowa at AGWSR, Clarksville at Janesville, Northwood-Kensett at Turkey Valley, Riceville at Tripoli, Rockford at Dunkerton.

Sept. 25 - AGWSR at Rockford, Kee, Lansing at North Iowa, Turkey Valley at Clarksville, Janesville at Tripoli, Northwood-Kensett at Riceville.

Oct. 2 - Tripoli at AGWSR, Clarksville at North Iowa, Riceville at West Central, Rockford at Northwood-Kensett, Turkey Valley at Janesville. 

Oct. 9 - AGWSR at Riceville, North Iowa at Turkey Valley, Central Elkader at Northwood-Kensett, Tripoli at Clarksville, Rockford at Janesville. 

Capsules

AGWSR Cougars

  • HEAD COACH: James Koop
  • 2019 RECORD: 7-2
  • DID YOU KNOW? That the Cougars will play teams that combined for  48 wins last year. That will put pressure on junior QB James Davis to move the offense.

Clarksville Indians

  • HEAD COACH: Bob Goeller
  • 2019 RECORD: 0-0
  • DID YOU KNOW?: Clarksville was in a sharing agreement with North Butler last season and did not play under the Indians colors.

Janesville Wildcats

  • HEAD COACH: Dale Eastman
  • 2019 RECORD: 6-3
  • DID YOU KNOW? The Wildcats will be a smaller team than in past years, but the combination of their speed and athleticism will make up for that on both sides of the ball.

Northwood-Kensett Vikings

  • HEAD COACH: Dave Capitani
  • 2019 RECORD: 6-3
  • DID YOU KNOW? Until last year, the Vikings had not missed the playoffs for eight seasons. In a district battle for a playoff spot in 2019, the Vikings dropped a heartbreaker to Rockford losing their shot at a berth.

North Iowa Bison

  • HEAD COACH: Brad Kemnitz
  • 2019 RECORD: 1-8
  • DID YOU KNOW? The Bison won a thrilling 34-30 matchup with West Bend Mallard to start off the 2019 campaign, but never got back into the win column after that.

Riceville Wildcats

  • HEAD COACH: Stef Fair
  • 2019 RECORD: 4-5
  • DID YOU KNOW? Three of the Wildcats losses last season were by six points or less.

Rockford Warriors

  • HEAD COACH: Clay Eustice
  • 2019 RECORD: 7-3
  • DID YOU KNOW? Tripoli held a 20-0 lead over a 7-3 Rockford team, but failed to keep them down, as the Warriors rallied big time for a 38-20 victory in 2019.

Tripoli Panthers

  • HEAD COACH: Joe Urbanek
  • 2019 RECORD: 5-4
  • DID YOU KNOW? Conner Piehl returns for the Panthers at quarterback, after throwing for 753 yards last year and 16 touchdowns. Piehl also kept the ball himself and found the end zone seven times.

Turkey Valley Trojans

  • HEAD COACH: Mark Scott
  • 2019 RECORD: 11-1
  • DID YOU KNOW? Turkey Valley's last season of below .500 ball came in 2012. Last year the Trojans made it to the semifinals where they lost to eventual state champion Don Bosco.
