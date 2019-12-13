{{featured_button_text}}
Battle of Waterloo logo

WATERLOO -- This year’s Battle of Waterloo wrestling showcase, which takes place Dec. 20-21 at Young Arena, will feature a girls’ division for the first time.

Girls’ teams from Charles City, Crestwood, Denver, Independence, Osage and Waverly-Shell Rock are among those expected to compete.

The Battle of Waterloo will also feature 32 of the top high school teams in the state, including 11 that are ranked in the top 20 in their respective classes by IAwrestle.com.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments