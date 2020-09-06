Some Waterloo football players kneel in support of social justice movement

“We knew the national anthem part was going to come up and we told them we support them whatever it is you want to do as an individual,” Moore said. “We first had our kids talk to their parents about it and then we brought it up again and we had a deep conversation about it and I thought our guys did a really good job of stating their stances.”

West linebacker/running back Michael Robinson Jr. said his team has always been supportive of him.

“We take it day-by-day and we’ve always had each other’s backs,” Robinson Jr. said. “We kneeled for the national anthem and our teammates who did not understood why we did it and supported us.”

West wide receiver/defensive back Tay Norman says he has never encountered a situation where his race put him in an uncomfortable situation, but still felt strongly that he needed to kneel.

“Our coaches said they would support us no matter what and that they had our backs,” Norman said. “I’ve never been racial profiled or anything like that. My teammates have always been there for me. We are a pretty tight community.”

