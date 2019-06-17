WATERLOO -- Waterloo West's softball team needed a win Monday.
After leaving Des Moines last weekend without a victory, the Wahawks (5-17) felt good things were coming as three of their four losses were within two runs.
Monday night, West turned that two-run differential in its favor as it withstood a furious Waverly-Shell Rock rally for a 6-4 win.
"We have been playing like this a lot lately," Wahawks coach Ashley Reimer said. "We just haven't had a lot of games go our way. We have been very competitive and the girls are really starting to gel. This group of girls work so hard and they have such great personalities and I love their never-give-up attitude."
West powered four runs across the plate in the first inning. Haley Christoffer delivered a big blow with a one-out, two-run single and Sierra Burt followed with a crushing double that scored two more.
The Wahawks allowed the Go-Hawks two runs in the third frame with the help of a single and two errors, but with the game suddenly shifting in the visitors' favor, West got the two runs back in the fourth inning with two outs.
Wahawks catcher Bri McPoland stroked a single up the middle to score Abby Payne, then crossed the plate on a wild pitch to restore West's four-run lead.
"We expected to come out and compete and we expected that from them," said McPoland. "We got a big lead but they came right back. We did not get nervous at all because we felt good about this team coming together here lately. We came right back and got more runs and we knew we would pull through.
"Right now getting this win was big. It will be a good springboard for us the rest of the way."
Waverly-Shell Rock trailed 6-4 going into the seventh, and the first two batters made it safely aboard.
Kaelei Tellinghuisen singled to load the bags with one out, but two hard line drives were fielded cleanly by Burt and Ruby Cris to end the game.
"We have talked all year about how young we were going to be and that we need to make the most of our opportunities," Go-Hawks coach Heather Zajicek said. "I thought tonight we played really well and I can see us heading in the right direction.
"We believe there are only three things that we can take care of -- attitude, effort and accountability. Our attitude has been great as the girls are having a good time out there on the field and they know how to pick each other up. They make us as coaches very proud every day."
For West, it was a positive step at the right time.
"That last inning will make anyone nervous, but I felt very confident that this group would do it," said Reimer. "I think our girls like the way it feels to win and they feed off each other so well. I really like what I have been seeing here lately."
