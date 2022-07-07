West defeats Bobcats after 2-hour rain delay

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo West softball team defeated the Marshalltown Bobcats, 5-1, in a game which started two hours late after a brief afternoon rain shower, Thursday.

A Class 5A region 6 quarterfinal matchup, the winner of Thursday’s contest would extend their season.

In the circle, junior Nia Christoffer started for West. The ace all season long for the Wahawks, Christoffer recorded a 7-9 record, a 2.76 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through the regular season.

Christoffer said the secret to her strong play lied in doing her best and letting her teammates back her up.

“I just try not to think about it,” Christoffer said. “Go up there do my best and trust my team.”

The junior’s philosophy paid off as the Wahawks’ defense made play after play to record outs and limit the Bobcats to just two hits in the contest.

“It gives me a lot of confidence,” Christoffer said. “I can trust them to back me up when they get hits and put it in play.”

West head coach Adam Dehl highlighted the play of three infielders while pointing out that all nine fielders combine for zero errors.

“CeCe [Dehl] was really solid tonight,” Dehl said. “Showed some maturity. Showed she is an upperclassmen…Around the horn, Syd Wilson made some great plays at third early on in the game that fired us up. Peyton Stefancik over at first was picking everything out of the dirt she could get and securing outs and pick her other infielders up.”

With their defense clicking on all cylinders, the Wahawks offense showed up in a big way as well.

West jumped out to a lead early as the team clubbed three hits and scored three runs, two of which came on a triple from sophomore Bailey Schoepske, in the first inning.

Leading 3-0, the Wahawks added one run in the third and, after allowing one run on a solo home run by Marshalltown senior Sophie Younkin, recorded their fifth run of the game in the fourth.

An offensive dynamo for the Wahawks, junior catcher Addison Wells went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, a triple and one RBI.

“I was trying to make sure that I delivered for my team,” Wells said. “I have been in a little bit of a slump these past few weeks. So, I tried to simplify it. See ball, hit ball.”

The Wahawks finished with eight hits in the contest including four extra-base hits.

With the win, West notched its first double-digit win season under Dehl and the first time since the 2018 season.

“This is double digit wins for the first time in four years,” Dehl said. “So, taking this means a lot to all of us--especially the players. Moving forward, we are going to set our sights on Ankeny and go after them with everything we got.”

The win also marked the first postseason victory since 2019. According to Christoffer. the regional victory was cause for excitement in the West dugout.

“I am really excited,” Christoffer said. “It has been a long time since we won our first regional game.”

Wells added that the win also boosted the confidence of the entire west roster.

“We are so pumped right now,” “It has been awhile since we won in the first round. I have all the confidence in my team right now. I am sure we can make it pretty far.”

On Saturday, West hits the road to take on the fifth-ranked (24-12) Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at 7 p.m.

“They are tough,” Dehl said. “Anytime you go down there you are going to have your hands full…We just have to stay within ourselves, play our game and make plays on defense.”

Dehl continued that his message to the team ahead of Saturday’s tilt will be to continue their strong play on defense and bring the proper mindset.

“We have nothing to lose,” Dehl said. “We have to go in to this thinking and believing in ourselves. Believing that, if we play our game, we can stay in it and…find a way to win that game.”

Linescore

Waterloo West 5, Marshalltown 1

Marshalltown;000;100;0 -- 1;2;1

Waterloo West;310;100;X -- 5;8;0

Avery Mull and Kinsley Bowie. Nia Christoffer and Addison Wells. WP – Christoffer. LP – Mull. 2B – WAT: Stefancik, Wells. 3B – WAT: B. Schoepske, Wells. HR – MAR: Younkin.