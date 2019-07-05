WATERLOO — Fifth-ranked Waterloo Columbus put the finishing touches on its sixth straight North Iowa Cedar League East softball championship Wednesday with a doubleheader sweep of Wapsie Valley.
The Sailors (32-4) won by scores of 9-0 and 12-2 to finish undefeated (16-0) in league play for the fourth time and run their league record to 93-3 over that stretch.
Kayla Sproul threw a two-hitter in the first game. A six-run second inning broke it open. Taylor Hogan went 3-for-4, and Sydney Schultz was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
In game two, Columbus plated seven first-inning runs and cruised to the win.
C.R. XAVIER 11-13, WATERLOO WEST 4-1: Class 4A’s 10th-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier took a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference games from Waterloo West Wednesday.
The Saints (22-12) led 6-4 before scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away in the opener. Xavier then used six-run third and fourth innings to end the second game early.
West fell to 5-27.
I.C. WEST 10-5, WATERLOO EAST 3-3: Iowa City West rode an 11-hit attack to victory in the first game, then held off Waterloo East in the second game for a Mississippi Valley Conference sweep.
Eighth-graders Ella Nelson and Lexi Nash combined for five hits with two RBIs each in the first game. Josie Stocks went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Kenidi Adams had a pair of hits for East (4-29).
Adams and Jocelyn Foss allowed just three hits by Iowa City West (14-19) in game two, but West walked six times and stole five bases.
Baseball
CEDAR FALLS 3, WAVERLY-S.R. 2: Cedar Falls carried a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning of a non-conference baseball matchup on Wartburg College’s Hertel Field, then had to hold on for the win.
The Tigers (13-15) expanded their lead to 3-0 in the top of the seventh, only to see the Go-Hawks (21-9) storm back to get within 3-2 before Cedar Falls was able to close it out in the bottom of the final inning.
Payton Leonard and Carter Langreck had two hits each for W-SR, and Jeremy Chaplin drove in two runs. Conner Gerdes had a pair of hits for Cedar Falls.
