RICEVILLE — The Waverly-Shell Rock softball team managed a narrow win over Riceville on Monday.

The Go-Hawks scored once in the top of the seventh to force extra innings before winning 2-1 with one run in the top of the ninth.

Emma Thompson played the hero in the win as she blasted a solo home run in the seventh to force extras. Brittney Bodensteiner drove in the winning run with an RBI single in the ninth. Sally Gade scored the game-winning run.

Maya Willey pitched all 9.0 innings in the win, striking out 11 batters and allowing just seven hits and one earned run.

With the win, Waverly-Shell Rock improved to 11-18 while the loss sent Riceville to 23-10.

Decorah 6-4, Charles City 5-6: Six runs proved to being the winning number as the Vikings (17-15) and Comets (18-15) split a doubleheader on Monday.

The Vikings took game one 6-5 while the Comets responded with a 6-4 win in game two.

Decorah’s game one win came in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the tenth inning.

Ava Ellis led the Comets with three RBIs combined in the series while going 2-for-9 at the plate with a double. Alex Wohlers homered in the Comets loss in game one before going 2-of-4 with a double in game two.

Keely Anderegg earned the win in game two, throwing 7.0 innings and allowing just two earned runs.

Cedar Rapids Prairie 8, Independence 4: The Mustangs (18-22) could not overcome a 4-0 deficit as the Hawks (21-18) managed a road win on Monday.

Marleigh Louvar led the Mustangs comeback effort with one RBI on a 2-of-4 night at the plate that included a double. Emily Erdelt and Arabella Louvar added one RBI each.