AMES — The Waterloo West could not overcome an early hole as the Ames Little Cyclones eliminated the Wahawks for the postseason with a 9-4 win on Saturday.

Ames jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first two innings. Despite outscoring the Little Cyclones over the final five innings of action, West could not claw its way back from the early deficit.

The Wahawks concluded their season with a 13-21 record.

Ankeny 10, Cedar Falls 0: Ankeny (30-6) ended the Tigers (14-24) season on Saturday.

Cedar Falls fell behind 4-0 after the first inning and did not find the offense to climb out of the hole, falling in five innings.

Western Dubuque 3, Decorah 0: The Vikings (18-16) played the Bobcats (28-9) tough, but ultimately fell after a fifth inning surge.

Western Dubuque scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to defeat Decorah in an otherwise quiet night for the No. 8 team in Class 4A.

Other scores: Maquoketa 7, Independence 5.