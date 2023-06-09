WATERLOO — The Waterloo West softball team dealt a pair of losses to metro rival Waterloo East on Thursday night.

The Wahawks cruised to wins of 13-0 and 11-2 on the back of patience and solid pitching according to head coach Adam Dehl.

“The pitching was on,” Dehl said. “They were hitting their spots, keeping the East hitters off balance. On our side, being patient, finding something to hit. [We were] not chasing, trying to dig balls out of the dirt.”

“That is a pretty good combination—when you can get the timely hitting, you get a couple walks mixed in there, and then you play solid defense with solid pitching.”

The Wahawks patience paid off as they led just 1-0 after two and a half innings. However, in the bottom of the third, Addy Schoepske sparked West’s bats with a solo home run to left field.

Her second home run in as many days, the freshman said it felt good to get her bat going, but noted the game is not only about what you do at the plate.

“You have to remember that you have plays in between that you have to focus on too,” Schoepske said. “Not just on hitting them out, but helping the team out too.”

“I still have the same things to focus on and I can still get better.”

As an eighth grader, Schoepske clubbed four home runs. Half way to that total in her second season, Dehl said she plays a big role in the Wahawks lineup.

“She is a hammer,” Dehl said. “We moved her up in the order. She has been hitting all year. We kind of moved her up—she was hitting fifth—we moved her into that two hole and pulled Addy Wells back a little bit. Some small adjustments, but getting her some more at-bats.”

“She has got some pretty good speed too. So, if she can get on, she has big bats behind her to drive her in.”

Schoepske’s spark certainly helped propel the Wahawks to the win as they erupted in the bottom of the fourth to take an early victory in the first contest of the doubleheader.

West scored 11 runs the inning.

Cece Dehl feature heavily in the inning with two runs and double which drove in two runs in the inning. Peyton Stefancik also powered the Wahawks in the fourth with a sacrifice fly and a walk off double which drove in a pair of runs.

“Sometimes you just have to take what they will give you,” Dehl said. “Do not give them anything…then come up with timely hits. We just seemed to do it.”

In the second contest, the Wahawks kept their momentum going with six runs in the bottom of the first which powered them to an 11-2 victory. Although they came away with 11 runs on nine hits, the Wahawks’ defense stole the show in game two.

Junior Bailey Schoepske managed a strong showing in 3.2 innings of work in the circle, holding the Trojans to two unearned runs on one hit. Fellow junior Jersey Van Erem took over in the fourth with two outs and closed out East, surrendering no hits with two strikeouts.

“Bailey stepped up,” Dehl said. “She had one hit when we pulled her out. She was doing great. She gave us four innings of solid pitching that allowed us to give Jersey a little bit of rest.”

“Then Jersey came in and closed the door. She has been pitching really well for us. We just kind of wanted to get through this week and be as healthy as possible.”

Additionally, senior Addy Wells, who play catcher in the first contest, recorded six putouts at third base including two diving stops. Dehl explained the change in position between the two games happens to come from a strength in West’s roster.

“We have two lineups that we are able to take that pressure off them behind the plate,” Dehl said. “It gets hot. We have two more games tomorrow night. We had a busy week of four straight games. When you get that heat, you cannot run those kids out there like that all the time.”

“That is our chance to get her up, off and show her skills over at third.”

The Wahawks do not get much time to enjoy their sweep of the Trojans as they close out a seven-game week with a doubleheader against No. 1 Ankeny Centennial (11-1) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Waterloo. Dehl said he hopes to see tight defense and solid pitching again on Friday.

“We went down to Kennedy and Jefferson this weekend,” Dehl said. “We played very well against them. In fact, we took one from Kennedy. So, just that same intensity, show up. We are in every game. If we play our defense, we do not chase and we hit timely hits, we will see if we cannot pull something off.”

For Waterloo East head coach Chad Adams, he had the same message for his team following the losses to West.

“We have to be able to play all three facets of the game,” Adams said. “Today, we did not bring any of them unfortunately.”

According to Adams, a young roster forced the Trojans to field a team with inexperienced players at some key positions.

“We have some pretty young kids in some pretty important positions,” Adams said. “We are throwing them out against really good competition that they are not necessarily ready for yet. You just got to keep throwing them out there and let them learn on the fly.”

Linescores GAME 1 West 13, East 0 (F/4) East;000;0XX;X - 0;1;1 West;101;11XX;X - 13;7;1 Aubrey Mielke and Haley Harn. Nia Christoffer and Addy Wells. WP - Christoffer. LP - Mielke. 2B: West - Wilson, Ce. Dehl, Stefancik. HR: West - Ad. Schoepske. GAME 2 West 11, East 2 East;000;200;0 - 2;1;3 West;621;002;X - 11;9;3 Malloree Nichols and Haley Harn. Bailey Schoepske, Jersey Van Erem (4) and Addy Wells. WP - Ba. Schoepske. LP - Nichols. 2B: West - Ce. Dehl, Wass.

Photos: Waterloo West softball vs. Waterloo East, June 8 SBall West vs. East 9 SBall West vs. East 1 SBall West vs. East 2 SBall West vs. East 3 SBall West vs. East 4 SBall West vs. East 5 SBall West vs. East 6 SBall West vs. East 7 SBall West vs. East 8