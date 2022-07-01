 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL

Warriors advance with win over Hudson

Wapsie Hudson SB 1

Sydney Matthias makes contact for Wapsie Valley. She returned to the plate in the fifth inning to score an RBI, helping the Warriors win 4-0 in the first round of 2A regionals.

FAIRBANK – Wapsie Valley advanced to the next round of Class 2A Region 6 softball bracket after beating Hudson 4-0.

After a slow first inning, the Warriors popped onto the board with a solo home run by Elle Voy. That one play in the bottom of the second – coupled with a shutout by sophomore Anna Curley – proved more than enough to put the game away.

But, an RBI groundout by junior Sydney Matthias and two runs hit in on a single by freshman Hailey Wehling also came late in the game to help secure the outcome.

“Elle Voy opening up with that home run gave us the energy that we needed to carry that through the game,” head coach Austin Jeanes said. “That was huge. Then one of our ninth (grade) hitters stepped up in a big way and hit that single up the middle, scoring two runs. And that added to the run support.”

Curley proved in control in all seven innings in the circle, painting the strike zone and putting the ball in play for most of her outs.

The Pirates managed to knock in eight hits, but Wapsie Valley’s defense came through each time to keep a run from being scored. Meanwhile, Curley went the entire game without a single walk.

“I was ready,” Curley said. “When we played them earlier this year, it went pretty well for us, so I knew what they liked and what they didn’t like. I’ve just been pitching every day this week, getting extra reps in and try to be as prepared as possible.”

Wapsie Hudson SB 2

Hudson freshman Addie Rhoads moves in to catch a fly ball in their game against Wapsie Valley. 

Despite the loss, Hudson coach Jeff Curley says that he’s proud of how the Pirates played, citing fielding that gave up no errors throughout the game.

“I’m proud of our team’s fight even tonight,” he said. "Our starting lineup is generally youthful with seven freshmen in there and we made good defensive plays tonight. We couldn’t defend the ball – it went over the fence, of course, and to Wapsie’s credit, Austin’s team had some timely hits to get in a couple runs, and that was the difference tonight.”

Wapsie Valley’s faces East Marshall in its next game as part of the Region 6 quarterfinals.

Linecsores

Wapsie Valley 4 Hudson 0

Hudson; 000;000;0 – 0;8;0

Wapsie Valley; 010;012;X – 4;10;2

E. Engel and A. Engel. Curley and Barnes. 2B – Hud: Tudor. 2B – WV: Buhr. HR. Voy.

