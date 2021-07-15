'Underdog' Clarksville looking to repeat

Clarksville, ranked 11th in the state, went on the road earlier this week and knocked off third-ranked Collins-Maxwell. The Indians defeated the team they beat in the 2020 state finals just to qualify for state this year.

“This year has probably been the funnest year for the players and coaches because there has been a lot less pressure,” Coach Wedeking said. “We know how we good we are and we’ve worked really hard to get to this point. And now other people are seeing it.”

The regional pairing was puzzling since Clarksville and Collins-Maxwell had met the last two years in the state title game.

“It motivated us a lot when they put us in that regional,” Coach Wedeking said. “We knew if we beat Collins-Maxwell it would be the best way to make it to state. It was a tough game on the road, but our team was ready. We have girls that have been around this program and they really came through.”

Clarksville is led by senior all-state shortstop Cheyenne Behrends, the captain of the all-tournament team last year at state.

Behrends, a Minnesota State commit, is batting an even .500 with 14 home runs, 42 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. She also excels at shortstop as the captain of the infield.