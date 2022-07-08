Trojans fall to Comets in 4A regional opener

CHARLES CITY – Over the course of a seven inning game, sometimes it just that takes one big one to get the job done.

Using a six-run fourth to get out in front and stay there, Charles City defeated Waterloo East 9-5 in a Class 4A Region 6 quarterfinal. It will move on to face 14th-rnaked Benton in a regional semifinal on Saturday.

The Comets weren't always on top, though. In fact, they started out behind the eight-ball pretty quickly.

The Trojans kicked the contest off with four runs in the top of the first, with half of those coming on a two-run homer by Jocelyn Foss.

"Sometimes we're not the best defensive team on the planet, so we have to score to stay in games," Waterloo East head coach Chad Adams said.

And unfortunately for the road side, the bad defense eventually reared its ugly head.

An error allowed Madie Lensing to get on base in the second inning. She stole second and third then jetted home on a sac-bunt from Delaney Ruzicka.

In the third, the Comets were able to claw back with two more runs to cut their deficit to one. The first three batters of the frame reached on errors, with one of those errors allowing a run before Rachel Chambers drove in another on a sac-fly.

Then came the explosive fourth.

A bunt single followed by an error scored one runner. Then an RBI single from Payton Hadley gave Charles City a 5-4 lead. Another bunt single followed by a single loaded the bases, and that's where Rachel Chambers did the damage that proved to be game-winning.

Cranking a bases-clearing double, Chambers made her way to third on the throw home and scored immediately after on a single by Alex Wohlers.

All of a sudden the lead was at 9-4, and the Comets never looked back.

"Pressure is definitely something that we've been working on this year," Chambers said. "How to handle it and how to avoid it. Just having some insurance runs is always nice. You can't go wrong with them."

Natalie White elaborated a bit on the team's mindset when it comes to that pressure, speaking on how the team doesn't push too hard at the plate due to the confidence that chances will arise.

Although Charles City did two-thirds of its damage in one frame, it still takes an entire game to secure a win. That's something it always keeps in mind.

"We have seven innings to score," White said. "I think that's a big part of what our team thrives off of. We have those seven opportunities."

Waterloo East managed another run on an RBI single by Siyanna Cody in the fifth, but that was all of the production for the rest of the game.

Just a couple innings later, the Trojans had to deal with the emotions that arise following a season-ending loss.

Junior Aalonna Ford and senior Jocelyn Foss reminisced on playing little league, not being able to wear metal cleats and some of the fun practices they've had over the years.

"I've literally been playing ball with Jocelyn since I started," Ford said through tears. "Her dad taught me almost everything I know. It sucks."

While the team will move on and eventually have to replace the production of Foss, the time spent with her won't be forgotten.

That feeling is reciprocated by the senior.

"Me personally, I'm going on to another level and I'm going to make more teammates, but I'll never forget the ones I had because they're the ones that made me fall in love with the game," Foss said.

There will be competitions that take place to see who deserves playing time next year, which Adams is excited for.

New players will assume roles. Returners will take over their positions again. Some unexpected contributions may even come from those who develop over the offseason.

But with all of that, there will be the impact that is felt from those who have graduated and moved on. Most importantly, the time that was spent with them will be cherished.

"You never notice how big a memory is until it's a memory," Ford said.