SUMNER — The Sumner-Fredericksburg softball team advanced to the Class 3A Region 6 semifinals with an 8-0 win over New Hampton on Thursday.

Jana Meyer led the Cougars (26-6) with two RBIs on a 2-of-4 night at the plate.

Addi Murray kept the Chickasaws (11-14) scoreless in a complete game of work, recording seven strikeouts in the process.

The Cougars travel to face Benton (26-14) on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Decorah 8, Charles City 1: Three days after battling to a doubleheader split with Charles City, the Vikings (18-15) got a win when it matter, defeating the Comets (18-16) 8-1.

Lauren Luzum led the Vikings with two RBIs on a 1-of-3 performance at the plate. Bryar Duwe went 2-of-4 with a double in the win. Clara Hjelle threw a complete game in the win, recording five strikeouts.

Decorah hits the road to face Western Dubuque (27-9) in the 4A-8 semifinals on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Boone 3, Waverly-Shell Rock 1: The Go-Hawks (11-19) fell in their postseason opener to Boone (14-16) on Friday.

Emma Thompson did her best to power the Go-Hawks to a win with a 3-of-4 showing at the plate, but a three-run fifth inning from Boone proved enough.

Maya Willey threw 6.0 innings in the loss, recording seven strikeouts and giving up no earned runs against.

Independence 2, Marion 1: The Mustangs (19-22) managed a narrow win over the Wolves (15-21) on Thursday.

With the win, the Mustangs advance to a 4A-8 semifinal matchup with Maquoketa (25-9) on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Maquoketa.

Other Scores: Wahlert Catholic 13, North Fayette Valley 1; Benton 10, Oelwein 0; Williamsburg 12, Union 0.