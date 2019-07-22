FORT DODGE -- Yes, Kori Wedeking was thinking about a no-hitter Monday afternoon in the opening round of the state softball tournament.
Clarksville’s junior ace came within one out of securing the 55th no-hit bid in state tournament history during a dominant 5-0 victory over Algona Bishop Garrigan at Rogers Sports Complex. The Indians (32-1) advanced to face Lisbon (33-6) at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 1A semifinal round.
With a junior pitcher who lowered her ERA below 0.30 leading the way, Clarksville certainly has the pieces to match its 2017 run to the championship game. Wedeking struck out 11, allowing just one batter to reach base on a hit by pitch in the first inning, before Emma Fogarty lined a single through the right side of the infield with two outs in the seventh.
“I mentioned to one of my teammates how I didn’t want to give up that hit, but it’s all right,” Wedeking said. “They didn’t score off it, so it’s fine.”
Older sister and Clarksville head coach Katie Wedeking paid little attention to superstition as she mentioned the no-hit bid in the dugout just before it was erased.
“We said in the dugout, ‘Oh my gosh this is a no-hitter,' and then they hit it and Kori put her head back,” Katie Wedeking recalled.
Assessing her younger sister’s performance on this day, Katie Wedeking felt Kori’s stamina paid off. “I was kind of nervous because they were really patient batters with her, but she has a lot of endurance. They were really making her work her spots, but towards the end there they were starting to eat up her pitches a little better.”
Backed up by an error-free defense, Kori Wedeking’s masterpiece revealed the maturity of a Clarksville team that started sixth freshmen or eighth-graders during its most recent state appearance -- a 2017 runner-up finish. The Indians allowed just over nine runs per game in three state tournament contests two seasons ago, but still slugged their way to a pair of victories.
Clarksville now has an elite defense to complement its potent attack.
“I just really didn’t want to come out and give up a lot of hits like I did in the past,” Wedeking said. “I’ve really been more focused this year than I ever have which really helps because then I can concentrate on what I want to throw and actually get it down.”
“I think we all know what it’s going to take and how we’re going to do it. It’s really easy when you’ve all been playing together for this long.”
Added Katie Wedeking, “This year the nerves are gone and they’re a lot more mature. No errors that game. … Their heads are on now.”
Clarksville’s offense wasted little time Monday jumping on Garrigan (29-7) and its pitcher Amanda Miller. Leadoff hitter Cheyenne Behrends set the tone, finishing 3-for-3 with two runs scored.
Behrends’ line-drive single to left plated the game’s first run in the bottom of the second inning after a pair of errors allowed the Clarksville lineup to turn over with two outs. Makenzie Bloker, a hot-bat recently inserted into the lineup, followed with a two-run double to the right-field fence in just her 30th varsity plate appearance of the season.
“If we get one or two runs I relax a little bit because I know our defense will be good, Kori will push really hard,” Behrends said. “I think it was awesome. We came out batting right away, especially the second inning. We all got on her. We knew it would be a good game and it paid off.”
Clarksville tacked on two runs in the fifth inning when Janet Borchardt blasted an RBI double and scored on Ainsley Lovrien’s single for a five-run cushion.
An eighth-grader with a team-best batting average during the 2017 state run, Behrends is now a battle-tested sophomore helping to keep put her team’s only eighth-grade starter, third baseman Cailyn Hardy, at ease.
“We told her it’s awesome because the whole community is here,” Behrends said. “That just helps us a lot being back. None of us were really nervous.”
