FORT DODGE -- West Des Moines Valley began the season ranked No. 1 in Class 5A softball.
The Tigers finished on top, as well, with an 8-5 triumph over a Waukee team that took over the No. 1 spot in the rankings early in the year and never gave it up Friday night in the final game of the 2019 state tournament.
It was a back and forth battle between two familiar rivals. Valley led 1-0, Waukee took a 4-2 lead after two innings and it was a 4-4 game after four.
You have free articles remaining.
Valley regained the lead at 6-4 in the top of the fifth, but Waukee made it 6-5 in the bottom half. Two runs in the top of the seventh finally gave the Tigers some breathing room and pitcher Haley Gatica retired the Warriors to secure the win.
Gianna Lara went 4-for-4, Gatica had three hits and Alex Honnold, Hailey Etzel and Maggie House had two each for Valley (32-10), which racked up 16 total hits. Etzel finished with four RBIs and Lara had a homer.
Waukee (40-4) got two hits from Delaney Taylor and two RBIs apiece from Heidi Wheeler and Reagan Bartholomew.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.