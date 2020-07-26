State softball preview: Veteran Clarksville has taken nothing for granted

“I think it’s a friendly competition,” Katie Wedeking said. “We’ve seen each other enough that they know a lot about us and we know a lot about them. It’s pretty much just who can make the least amount of errors and get the most hits. It’s anybody’s ballgame every single time we play them.”

It’s far from a given that the two Iowa Star Conference teams will meet in this year’s 1A title game.

Clarksvile’s first round opponent Akron-Westfield has reached state 15 of the last 18 years. Westerners’ coach Todd Colt is tied for Iowa’s active wins lead with 614 career victories. The Lisbon team (20-3) Clarksville edged 1-0 in last year’s state semifinal round will face a No. 2-seeded Newell-Fonda team (18-2) that has been tested by larger schools in the Indians’ half of the draw.

“One through eight are going to be super tough teams and you might see some upsets that aren’t really upsets because I think all teams are pretty even,” Wedeking said, assessing the 1A state field.

This week will mark the end of an era of dominance for Clarksville’s senior class of Emma Poppe, Chloe Ross, Janet Borchardt, Ainsley Lovrien and Kori Wedeking. Juniors Cheyenne Behrends and Makenzie Bloker have also been a part of multiple state tournament runs.