State softball preview: Charles City is back on familiar turf

Last’s season’s title dream came to an end when North Scott rallied with a pair of runs in the seventh inning to extend a game that the Lancers won in the ninth of the Class 4A state semifinal round. Charles City ended up placing third, matching its highest finish in eight trips to state since 1995.

“Obviously it’s a rematch and a couple games last year that we knew we let them get away,” Bohlen said, referencing a pair of one-run losses to the Lancers in 2019. “The girls, we’re going to go down there with some confidence. We can’t as much worry about the opponent as ourselves, and we need to play our game.”

+3 State softball: Charles City's bid ends in heartbreaking fashion A Charles City softball team that has represented its tradition-rich program experienced a stinging loss Wednesday in the Class 4A state semifinals at Rogers Park.

For Charles City, reliable pitching and strong defense has been supported by an offense that challenges opponents with a blend of slap hitters and some power. The Comets have scored at least 10 runs in their last two playoff games.

Senior Lisabeth Fiser is a catalyst with a .470 batting average and 20 runs scored. Sophomore Ashlyn Hoeft leads the team with six home runs and 20 RBIs.

“I think our lineup is set up to put pressure on defenses with the four slap hitters there,” Bohlen said. “Lately our right-handers have been driving in runs, too. We’re getting the key hits and getting people on base. When that combination is working we do a pretty good job of scoring.”

