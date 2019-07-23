At Fort Dodge
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Class 1A
Consolation
Lynnville-Sully 5, LeMars Gehlen 4
Wayne 10, Algona Garrigan 0
Class 2A
Consolation
Dyersville Beckman 5, Wapello 3
Ogden 12, Central Springs 3
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Louisa-Muscatine 10, Mount Vernon 6
West Liberty 10, Treynor 0, 5 innings
Consolation
Algona 5, Albia 4
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Carlisle 10, Denison-Schleswig 1
West Delaware 8, Independence 2
North Scott 3, Oskaloosa 2, 8 innings
Charles City 4, Dallas Center-Grimes 3
Class 5A
Waukee 8, Ottumwa 0
Johnston 3, Indianola 2
West Des Moines Valley 3, Fort Dodge 0
Iowa City High 10, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2
GAMES TODAY
Class 1A
Semifinals
11 a.m. -- Collins-Maxwell (26-1) vs. Newell-Fonda (38-5)
1:30 p.m. -- Lisbon (33-6) vs. Clarksville (32-1)
Class 2A
Semifinals
3 p.m. -- North Linn (30-4) vs. Mount Ayr (26-2)
5 p.m. -- East Marshall (32-4) vs. Alta-Aurelia (21-9)
Class 3A
Semifinals
11:30 a.m. -- Davenport Assumption (39-2) vs. Waterloo Columbus (36-4)
1:30 p.m. -- Louisa-Muscatine (34-4) vs. West Liberty (29-5)
Consolation
11 a.m. -- Mount Vernon (27-12) vs. Treynor (30-4)
Class 4A
Semifinals
3:30 p.m. -- Carlisle (36-3) vs. West Delaware (31-10)
5:30 p.m. -- North Scott (26-14) vs. Charles City (36-3)
Consolation
11:30 a.m. -- Denison-Schleswig (26-14) vs. Independence (30-12)
1 p.m. -- Oskaloosa (25-15) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (25-15)
Class 5A
Semifinals
7 p.m. -- Waukee (39-3) vs. Johnston (35-8)
7:30 p.m. -- West Des Moines Valley (30-10) vs. Iowa City High (34-7)
Consolation
1:30 p.m. -- Ottumwa (33-8) vs. Indianola (33-5)
3 p.m. -- Fort Dodge (34-7) vs. C.R. Kennedy (37-3)
