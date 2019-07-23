prep-logo-ighsau.jpg

At Fort Dodge

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Class 1A

Consolation

Lynnville-Sully 5, LeMars Gehlen 4

Wayne 10, Algona Garrigan 0

Class 2A

Consolation

Dyersville Beckman 5, Wapello 3

Ogden 12, Central Springs 3

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Louisa-Muscatine 10, Mount Vernon 6

West Liberty 10, Treynor 0, 5 innings

Consolation

Algona 5, Albia 4

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Carlisle 10, Denison-Schleswig 1

West Delaware 8, Independence 2

North Scott 3, Oskaloosa 2, 8 innings

Charles City 4, Dallas Center-Grimes 3

Class 5A

Waukee 8, Ottumwa 0

Johnston 3, Indianola 2

West Des Moines Valley 3, Fort Dodge 0

Iowa City High 10, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2

GAMES TODAY

Class 1A

Semifinals

11 a.m. -- Collins-Maxwell (26-1) vs. Newell-Fonda (38-5)

1:30 p.m. -- Lisbon (33-6) vs. Clarksville (32-1)

Class 2A

Semifinals

3 p.m. -- North Linn (30-4) vs. Mount Ayr (26-2)

5 p.m. -- East Marshall (32-4) vs. Alta-Aurelia (21-9)

Class 3A

Semifinals

11:30 a.m. -- Davenport Assumption (39-2) vs. Waterloo Columbus (36-4)

1:30 p.m. -- Louisa-Muscatine (34-4) vs. West Liberty (29-5)

Consolation

11 a.m. -- Mount Vernon (27-12) vs. Treynor (30-4)

Class 4A

Semifinals

3:30 p.m. -- Carlisle (36-3) vs. West Delaware (31-10)

5:30 p.m. -- North Scott (26-14) vs. Charles City (36-3)

Consolation

11:30 a.m. -- Denison-Schleswig (26-14) vs. Independence (30-12)

1 p.m. -- Oskaloosa (25-15) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (25-15)

Class 5A

Semifinals

7 p.m. -- Waukee (39-3) vs. Johnston (35-8)

7:30 p.m. -- West Des Moines Valley (30-10) vs. Iowa City High (34-7)

Consolation

1:30 p.m. -- Ottumwa (33-8) vs. Indianola (33-5)

3 p.m. -- Fort Dodge (34-7) vs. C.R. Kennedy (37-3)

