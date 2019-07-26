FORT DODGE -- West Liberty erupted for five runs in the second inning and defeated Waterloo Columbus 8-3 Friday in the third-place game at the Class 3A state softball tournament.
Columbus got within 6-3 in the top of the fourth, but two more West Liberty runs in the bottom of the fourth set the final margin.
Macy Akers had two hits and four RBIs for West Liberty (30-6) while Austyn Crees hammered a two-run home run.
Kayla Sproul had a pair of hits and an RBI for Columbus (36-6) while Maliyah Little homered and knocked in two runs.
Sailors Taylor Hogan and Alivia Schultz were named to the all-tournament team.
