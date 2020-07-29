State softball: Clarksville tops Lisbon, gets rematch for 1A title with Collins-Maxwell

Clarksville's standout pitcher Kori Wedeking struck out the next three to erase the first-inning error and was crisp and efficient the rest of the way, including a three-pitch, three-up, three-down inning in the fifth.

“Our defense was much better than it was last night,” Kori Wedeking said. “They were making plays left and right. I didn’t really have to strike anybody out because I knew they were behind me the whole time.”

Wedeking, who has more than 1,000 strikeouts in her career, struck out just two more batters after the first as she got several nice defensive plays from Behrends at shortstop and a great diving catch by her catcher, Ainsley Lovrien, in the second.

In the third inning, Lisbon's Peyton Williams singled with two outs, and Lions pitcher Ryleigh Allgood put down a great bunt for a hit. But Williams tried to make it to third and she was thrown out by Emma Poppe with Wedeking covering the bag.

State softball preview: Veteran Clarksville has taken nothing for granted When Clarksville takes the field for Tuesday's state tournament opener, half of the lineup will consist of battle-tested seniors.

Lisbon threatened to score just twice after the first. Stacia Hall opened the fourth with a single and move to third on a sacrifice bunt and a ground out. But Wedeking induced a pop out for the third out. The only other threat she faced was back-to-back singles in the seventh with two outs from Kali Nelson and Sam Bennett. A soft fly to centerfielder Janet Borchardt ended the game.