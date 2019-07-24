FORT DODGE — Bunt or swing away?
That was the question Clarksville head coach Katie Wedeking posed to Bailey Myers Wednesday with one out and a runner on third in a scoreless Class 1A state softball semifinal against Lisbon at Harlan and Hazel Rogers Softball Complex.
After some hesitation, Myers said, “Swing.”
On the first pitch she saw, Myers hit a soft line drive to right center that easily plated Emma Poppe for the only run in a 1-0 victory that advanced Clarksville (34-1) to Thursday’s 6 p.m. state championship game against Collins-Maxwell.
“She just asked me what I wanted to do and I had no idea,” Myers said. “I was struggling with this pitcher and did not know if I wanted to try a bunt. I kind of just decided it.
“I just told myself I was going to swing and the first pitch came and it was right down the middle and I took it. I usually let the first one go, but it was one to hit so I went for it.”
That run was all Indians starting pitcher Kori Wedeking needed as she threw a two-hitter on a day she didn’t feel she pitched all that well.
“We knew it was going to be a close game going into it,” Kori Wedeking said. “I don’t feel I pitched that great, I didn’t get a lot of strikeouts. But if we can still hold them to zero when I’m pitching bad, that says a lot about our team.”
The game was a pitcher’s duel between Wedeking, who has allowed just three hits in two state tournament games, and Lisbon’s Skyler Sadler.
The only runners for the Lions came on Reegan Happel’s leadoff single in the fourth and an infield single by Peyton Robinson in the seventh. And despite just two strikeouts from Wedeking, who averages nearly 10 per game, the Clarksville defense was up to the challenge.
The biggest defensive play came from Chloe Ross in the fourth. Happel was sacrificed to second and with two outs, Stacia Hall hit a hard grounder between first and second. Ross, playing second, sprinted, fielded the ball while falling to the ground, then threw out Hall from her knees to end Lisbon’s best scoring threat.
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
“That was huge,” Clarksville head coach Katie Wedeking said. “This might be one of the games where our defense has had to work the most. Kori’s riseball was not working at all and she told me that. We just tried pitching it low and make them hit grounders and trusting the defense.
“And, Chloe was huge at second base for us.”
Clarksville had three early opportunities to take the lead. The Indians stranded Wedeking on third in the first after she tripled with two outs and stranded runners in the third and fourth innings.
But in the fifth, Clarksville broke through. Poppe led off the inning with a double to deep left-center, and Ross sacrificed Poppe to third. Myers then delivered the game-winner.
Now the Indians have a chance to avenge that one blemish on their record. Collins-Maxwell defeated the Indians, 1-0, on June 25 in Clarksville.
“We are not going down this time,” Poppe said.
“I think tomorrow’s going to be our day,” added Kori Wedeking.
Clarksville 000 010 0 — 1 5 0
Kori Wedeking and Ainsley Lovrien. Skyler Sadler and Reegan Happel. 2B — Emma Poppe (Clarks). 3B — Wedeking (Clarks).
072419-state-softball-columbus-03
Columbus' Sydney Schultz catches a ball from the pitcher during the Class 3A semi-final game against Davenport Assumption at State Softball on Wednesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072419-state-softball-columbus-01
Columbus' Jenna Schott jumps up to try and catch a throw to first as Davenport Assumption's runner is called safe during the Class 3A semi-final game at State Softball on Wednesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072419-state-softball-columbus-06
Columbus' Jalila Hart catches a ball hit to the outfield during the Class 3A semi-final game against Davenport Assumption at State Softball on Wednesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072419-state-softball-columbus-05
Alivia Schultz of Waterloo Columbus slides into second base during Wednesday's Class 3A state softball semifinal against Davenport Assumption.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072419-state-softball-columbus-04
A Columbus fan catch a foul ball hit into the bleachers during the Class 3A semi-final game against Davenport Assumption at State Softball on Wednesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072419-state-softball-columbus-02
Waterloo Columbus' Jalila Hart makes a running catch in center field during Wednesday's Class 3A state softball semifinal against Davenport Assumption.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072419-state-softball-charles-city-01
Charles City catcher Ashlyn Hoeft lunges to try and tag North Scott's Kate Hayes at home plate, but Hayes scored the game-winning run in a 3-2, nine-inning Class 4A state softball semifinal Wednesday.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072419-state-softball-charles-city-04
Charles City's Ashlyn Hoeft tears up as she congratulates North Scott on winning 3-2 in the 9th inning during the Class 4A semi-final game at State Softball on Wednesday night.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072419-state-softball-charles-city-03
Charles City's team crowds around home plate to celebrate after Ashlyn Hoeft's home run during the Class 4A semifinal game against North Scott.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072419-state-softball-charles-city-02
Charles City's Lisabeth Fiser slides into second base as the ball bounces over the head of North Scott's Kate Hayes during the Class 4A state softball semifinals Wednesday in Fort Dodge.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072419-state-softball-charles-city-06
Charles City's team and fans cheer after a home run during the Class 4A semi-final game against North Scott at State Softball on Wednesday night.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072419-state-softball-charles-city-05
Charles City's Saide Gebel reaches out to make the catch at first as North Scott's Rachel Anderson is called safe during the Class 4A semi-final game at State Softball on Wednesday night.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072419kw-state-softball-clarksville-06
Clarksville fans cheer after their team defeated Lisbon 1-0 to advance to the Class 1A final game on Wednesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072419kw-state-softball-clarksville-04
Clarksville's Kori Wedeking pitches against Lisbon during Wednesday's Class 1A state softball semifinal in Fort Dodge.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072419kw-state-softball-clarksville-02
Clarksville's Emma Poppe stretches for a ball as she gets the Lisbon runner out at first during the Class 1A semi-final game at State Softball on Wednesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072419kw-state-softball-clarksville-01
Clarksville's team celebrates after defeating Lisbon 1-0 in the Class 1A semi-final game to advance to the finals of State Softball on Wednesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072419kw-state-softball-clarksville-03
Clarksville's Emma Poppe celebrates after scoring the only run in the Indians' 1-0 victory over Lisbon Wednesday in the Class 1A state softball semifinals.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072419kw-state-softball-clarksville-05
Clarksville's Cheyenne Behrends grounds a ball and throws to first during the Class 1A semi-final game against Lisbon at State Softball on Wednesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072319-ggaz-spt-state-sball-charlescity-01.JPG
Charles City players celebrate their walk-off win against Dallas Center-Grimes Tuesday in the first round of the state softball tournament in Fort Dodge.
CHRIS ZOELLER, MASON CITY GLOBE GAZETTE
072319-ggaz-spt-state-sball-charlescity-05.JPG
Charles City senior Samantha Heyer delivers a pitch against Dallas Center-Grimes Tuesday in the first round of the state softball tournament in Fort Dodge.
CHRIS ZOELLER, MASON CITY GLOBE GAZETTE
COMETS RALLY FOR A LATE WALK-OFF WIN -- LITERALLY
Charles City fans cheer on the Comets at the state softball tournament in Fort Dodge on Tuesday. The Comets scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh -- the last on a bases-loaded walk -- to pull out a 4-3 win over Dallas Center-Grimes.
Details, PAGE B1
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
072319-ggaz-spt-state-sball-charlescity-03.JPG
Charles City junior Lisabeth Fiser takes a swing at a pitch during Tuesday's walk-off win over Dallas Center-Grimes at the state softball tournament in Fort Dodge.
CHRIS ZOELLER, MASON CITY GLOBE GAZETTE
072319-ggaz-spt-state-sball-charlescity-04.JPG
Charles City freshman Rachel Chambers beats the throw at first base during Tuesday's state softball victory over Dallas Center-Grimes.
CHRIS ZOELLER, MASON CITY GLOBE GAZETTE
072319-ggaz-spt-state-sball-charlescity-02.JPG
Charles City players celebrate their walk-off win against Dallas Center-Grimes Tuesday in the first round of the state softball tournament in Fort Dodge.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
072319kw-state-softball-independence-01
Independence's Brooke Beatty catches the throw to first, trying to get West Delaware's Eva Winn out during the Class 4A game at State Softball on Tuesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072319kw-state-softball-independence-03
Independence's Abby Davis is tagged out at home by West Delaware's Leah Wegmann during the opening round of the Class 4A state softball tournament Tuesday in Fort Dodge.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072319kw-state-softball-independence-fans-02
Independence fans cheer for their team during the Class 4A game against West Delaware at State Softball on Tuesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072319kw-state-softball-independence-fans-01
Independence fans find shade to keep cool as they watch the game against West Delaware during the Class 4A game at State Softball on Tuesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072319kw-state-softball-independence-07
Independence's Mackenzie Hupke pitches against West Delaware during the Class 4A game at State Softball on Tuesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072319kw-state-softball-independence-05
Independence's Sydney Hearn throws a ball in from the outfield during the Class 4A game against West Delaware at State Softball on Tuesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072319kw-state-softball-independence-06
Independence's Allie Jo Zieser calls for the ball as a West Delaware runner rounds third during the Class 4A game at State Softball on Tuesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072319kw-state-softball-independence-04
Independence's Abby Meiborg slides into second base during the Class 4A game against West Delaware at State Softball on Tuesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072219kw-state-softball-clarksville-05
Clarksville's Chloe Ross catches a line drive during the Class 1A game against Bishop Garrigan at State Softball on Monday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072219kw-state-softball-clarksville-05
Clarksville's Cheyenne Behrends is called safe at first base during the Class 1A game at State Softball against Bishop Garrigan on Monday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072219kw-state-softball-clarksville-02
Clarksville's Kori Wediking pitches against Bishop Garrigan during the Class 1A game at State Softball on Monday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072219kw-state-softball-clarksville-03
Clarksville's Chloe Ross runs to second base as Bishop Garrigan's Bailey Meister grounds a ball during the Class 1A game at State Softball on Monday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072219kw-state-softball-clarksville-04
Clarksville's team cheers as teammate Cheyenne Behrends rounds first base after a single against Bishop Garrigan during the Class 1A game at State Softball on Monday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072219kw-state-softball-clarksville-01
Clarksville's Ainsley Lovrien slides into second base and is called safe as Bishop Garrigan's Ashlyn Hovey tries for the tag during the Class 1A game at State Softball on Monday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072219kw-state-softball-columbus-02
Columbus' Reagan Lindsay reaches up to catch a fly ball above her head during the Class 3A game against Albia at State Softball on Monday night.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072219kw-state-softball-columbus-04
Columbus' team celebrates after defeating Albia 8-5 in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament Monday night in Fort Dodge.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072219kw-state-softball-columbus-05
Columbus' Sophie Meier catches a ball at first base during the Class 3A game against Albia at State Softball on Monday night.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072219kw-state-softball-columbus-01
Columbus cheers as Sydney Schultz reaches home plate after hitting a homer during the Class 3A game against Albia at State Softball on Monday night.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.