FORT DODGE -- Charles City rallied late and grabbed a 6-5, eight-inning walk-off victory over West Delaware in the third-place game of the Class 4A state softball tournament Friday.

West Delaware (31-12) scored four runs in the top of the second inning and led 5-2 after five innings. Charles City scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, then forced extra innings with a run in the bottom of the seventh before winning it in the eighth.

Rachel Chambers and Kiki Connell had two hits apiece for the Comets (37-4), including a home run by Chambers, while Chambers, Allie Cross and Sadie Gebel drove in one run each. Pitcher Samantha Heyer capped a brilliant high school career with a complete-game five-hitter that included seven strikeouts.

Charles City's Heyer and Ashlyn Hoeft made the all-tournament team.

