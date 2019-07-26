FORT DODGE -- Carlisle made the game's only run stand up for a 1-0 win over North Scott in the Class 4A state softball championship game Friday.
The No. 1-ranked Wildcats (38-3) pushed that run across in the bottom of the third inning and pitchers Molly Hoekstra and Lexxi Link protected it with a combined shutout.
Hoekstra scattered five hits over the first 5 2/3 innings before Link closed it out with 1 1/3 hitless innings. Delaney Schnathorst had two hits for Carlisle while Sam Lee had a pair for third-ranked North Scott (27-5).
