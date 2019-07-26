{{featured_button_text}}
prep-logo-ighsau.jpg

FORT DODGE -- Carlisle made the game's only run stand up for a 1-0 win over North Scott in the Class 4A state softball championship game Friday.

The No. 1-ranked Wildcats (38-3) pushed that run across in the bottom of the third inning and pitchers Molly Hoekstra and Lexxi Link protected it with a combined shutout.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hoekstra scattered five hits over the first 5 2/3 innings before Link closed it out with 1 1/3 hitless innings. Delaney Schnathorst had two hits for Carlisle while Sam Lee had a pair for third-ranked North Scott (27-5).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

Load comments