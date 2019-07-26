{{featured_button_text}}
FORT DODGE -- Davenport Assumption became the sixth Iowa high school to capture three consecutive state softball champions when the Knights stopped Louisa-Muscatine 8-3 Friday in the Class 3A championship game.

Top-ranked Assumption (41-2) jumped on the second-ranked Falcons early, scoring all their runs in the first three innings, then held on late after Louisa-Muscatine (35-5) plated four runs in the fourth to make a game of it.

Lauren Loken hit a two-run home run for Assumption, Anna Wohlers drove in two runs and Lea Nelson had two hits. Katie Hearn had two hits and Brynn Jeambey knocked in a pair for the Falcons, who outhit the Knights 8-6.

