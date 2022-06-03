Softball: Thursday's prep scoreboard

Prep
Thursday's results
METRO
Dubuque Hempstead 7-6, Cedar Falls 5-0
Waterloo West 5-10, Cedar Rapids Washington 2-6
Linn-Mar 12-8, East 0-0
Columbus 8, Mason City Newman 0
Columbus 12, North Butler 0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-6, Dubuque Wahlert 2-3
Iowa City High 7-4, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5-2
Iowa City Liberty 13-10, Iowa City West 3-0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-6, Dubuque Senior 0-0
Western Dubuque 4-0, Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-4
AREA
Mason City Newman 9, North Butler 3
Central City 12-4, East Buchanan 0-3
Hudson 13, MFL Mar Mac 1
Jesup 18, AGWSR 8
Decorah 14, Waukon 9
Charles City 12, New Hampton 11
Waverly-Shell Rock 5, Crestwood 2
Clear Creek-Amana 9-13, Independence 2-0
Sumner-Fredericksburg 8, Denver 6
Grundy Center 5, Wapsie Valley 0
Janesville 16, Dunkerton 2
Clarksville 7, Riceville 2