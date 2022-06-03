 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Softball: Thursday's prep scoreboard

Thursday's results

METRO

Dubuque Hempstead 7-6, Cedar Falls 5-0

Waterloo West 5-10, Cedar Rapids Washington 2-6

Linn-Mar 12-8, East 0-0

Columbus 8, Mason City Newman 0

Columbus 12, North Butler 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-6, Dubuque Wahlert 2-3

Iowa City High 7-4, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5-2

Iowa City Liberty 13-10, Iowa City West 3-0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-6, Dubuque Senior 0-0

Western Dubuque 4-0, Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-4

AREA

Mason City Newman 9, North Butler 3

Central City 12-4, East Buchanan 0-3

Hudson 13, MFL Mar Mac 1

Jesup 18, AGWSR 8

Decorah 14, Waukon 9

Charles City 12, New Hampton 11

Waverly-Shell Rock 5, Crestwood 2

Clear Creek-Amana 9-13, Independence 2-0

Sumner-Fredericksburg 8, Denver 6

Grundy Center 5, Wapsie Valley 0

Janesville 16, Dunkerton 2

Clarksville 7, Riceville 2

