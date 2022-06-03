Softball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
Thursday's results
METRO
Dubuque Hempstead 7-6, Cedar Falls 5-0
Waterloo West 5-10, Cedar Rapids Washington 2-6
Linn-Mar 12-8, East 0-0
Columbus 8, Mason City Newman 0
Columbus 12, North Butler 0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-6, Dubuque Wahlert 2-3
Iowa City High 7-4, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5-2
Iowa City Liberty 13-10, Iowa City West 3-0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-6, Dubuque Senior 0-0
Western Dubuque 4-0, Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-4
AREA
Mason City Newman 9, North Butler 3
Central City 12-4, East Buchanan 0-3
Hudson 13, MFL Mar Mac 1
Jesup 18, AGWSR 8
Decorah 14, Waukon 9
Charles City 12, New Hampton 11
Waverly-Shell Rock 5, Crestwood 2
Clear Creek-Amana 9-13, Independence 2-0
Sumner-Fredericksburg 8, Denver 6
Grundy Center 5, Wapsie Valley 0
Janesville 16, Dunkerton 2
Clarksville 7, Riceville 2
Friday’s results
METRO
Columbus 14, Union 4
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Pleasant Valley 9, Cedar Rapids Prairie 5
Iowa City Liberty 11, Davenport West 0
Linn-Mar 4-10, Dubuque Senior 1-1
Dubuque Wahlert 13, Dyersville Beckman 3
Iowa City West 13, Washington 7
Center Point-Urbana 10, Iowa City West 1
Iowa City Regina 3, Iowa City Liberty 2
Marion 15, Cedar Rapids Washington 5
AREA
Charles City 9, Independence 5
Independence 8, Edgewood-Colesburg 2
Sumner-Fredericksburg 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 7
Osage 12, Kee 0
Osage 13, MFL Mar Mac 1
Wapsie Valley 14, Hudson 2
Grundy Center 8, AGWSR 6
Riceville 8, Janesville 1
Waukon 3, South Winneshiek 2
Clarksville 3, North Butler 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 6, North Fayette Valley 5
Sumner-Fredericksburg 7, North Fayette Valley 3
Charles City 7, Edgewood-Colesburg 4
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A: 1. North Linn, 2. Lisbon, 3. Southeast Warren, 4. Newell-Fonda, 5. Collins-Maxwell, 6. Wayne, 7. Remsen St. Mary’s, 8. Martensdale-St. Mary’s, 9. Sigourney 10. Clarksville, 11. Belle Plaine, 12. Highland, 13. Akron-Westfield, 14. Central City, 15. Griswold.
Class 2A: 1. Central Springs, 2. Van Meter, 3. North Union, 4. Iowa City Regina, 5. West Monona, 6. Wilton, 7. Interstate 35, 8. Pella Christian, 10. Louisa-Muscatine, 11. Jesup, 12. Columbus Catholic, 13. Alburnett, 14. Mount Ayr, 15. Hudson.
Class 3A: 1. Davenport Assumption, 2. Mount Vernon, 3. Williamsburg, 4. West Burlington, 5. Northeast, 6. Anamosa, 7. West Liberty, 8. Estherville Lincoln Central, 9. Davis County, 10. Sioux Center, 11. Ballard, 12. Roland-Story, 13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 14. Spirit Lake, 15. Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Class 4A: 1. Winterset, 2. ADM, 3. Clear Creek-Amana, 4. Carlisle, 5. Indianola, 6. Bondurant-Farrar, 7. Fairfield, 8. Western Dubuque, 9. Oskaloosa, 10. North Polk, 11. Creston, 12. Dallas Center-Grimes, 13. Norwalk, 14. Knoxville, 15. Sioux City Heelan.
Class 5A: 1. Waukee Northwest, 2. Fort Dodge, 3. Johnston, 4. Muscatine, 5. Ankeny Centennial, 6. West Des Moines Valley, 7. Linn-Mar, 8. Southeast Polk, 9, Iowa City Liberty, 10. Pleasant Valley, 11. Bettendorf, 12. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 13. Ames, 14. Waukee, 15. Cedar Rapids Kennedy.